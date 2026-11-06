Elon Musk Says Tesla Cybertruck Production Will Wind Down Next Year

The Tesla Cybertruck's days at Gigafactory Texas are numbered. Elon Musk has confirmed that production of the controversial electric pickup will wind down around mid-2027, allowing the automaker to make room for increased Cybercab output. After years of hype, delays, and lofty promises, the stainless-steel truck could be approaching the end of a surprisingly short production run.

Musk broke the news on his X social media platform without specifying whether Tesla intends to move production to another factory or retire the unconventional pickup altogether. The company hasn't announced plans for a new manufacturing location, and we wouldn't be surprised if the Cybertruck is quietly heading toward retirement. After all, its commercial performance has fallen well short of Musk's original ambitions.

First unveiled in November 2019, the Cybertruck was unlike anything else on the road. Its angular, stainless-steel body looked more like something designed for a science-fiction movie than a conventional pickup. That was precisely the point. Musk wanted to shake up the segment, and Tesla certainly delivered something nobody could accuse of being ordinary.

A $39,900 Promise That Never Materialized

However, being different doesn't automatically translate into commercial success. The Cybertruck was supposed to start at $39,900, but when customer deliveries finally began in November 2023, the entry-level model cost considerably more. Subsequent pricing changes made the electric pickup even harder to justify.

Tesla also struggled to turn initial enthusiasm into sustained demand. The company once targeted annual production of 250,000 units, but actual sales have fallen well short of that ambition. According to Kelley Blue Book estimates, Tesla sold 11,586 Cybertrucks in the United States during the first nine months of 2026, down 28 percent compared to the same period last year. Cumulative sales stand at just under 71,000 units, according to Car and Driver.

The truck also faced multiple recalls and quality-control complaints, further complicating its commercial journey. Its divisive appearance didn't help either. Some people loved the radical design, but that only took the Cybertruck so far. Others couldn't get past the impression that someone had driven a stainless-steel origami project onto public roads.

Tesla Cybertruck

Out With The Cybertruck, In With The Cybercab

Tesla now wants to devote more factory capacity to the Cybercab, its purpose-built autonomous vehicle. The two-seat robotaxi does away with a steering wheel and pedals, reflecting Musk's ambition to transform Tesla from an electric car manufacturer into a major player in autonomous transportation.

If this is the end, the Cybertruck will have spent less than four years in customer production by the time the planned wind-down begins, assuming Tesla sticks to its timeline. That's a relatively brief lifespan for such a high-profile vehicle, particularly one that was supposed to revolutionize the pickup segment.

Tesla deserves credit for having the courage to build something so unconventional. Unfortunately, the market hasn't embraced the Cybertruck in the numbers Musk anticipated. Its high price, unusual design, and limited appeal have made it a difficult product to scale.

Tesla Cybertruck (2024) Live 28

Another Tesla Bites The Dust?

Elon Musk's somewhat vague statement leaves the door open for a production move to another factory, but we're not convinced Tesla will bother. If the company ultimately pulls the plug, the Cybertruck will go down as one of the most unusual vehicles to reach production in recent memory. It also reminds us that generating headlines and generating sustainable sales are two very different things.

If the Cybertruck is indeed dead for good, it would mark yet another significant departure from Tesla's recent past. The potential retirement would follow the discontinuation of the Model S and Model X, leaving the company with a considerably narrower lineup as it shifts its focus toward autonomy and robotics.

It's quite a turnaround for a company that once promised to revolutionize the automotive industry with an increasingly diverse lineup of electric vehicles. Instead of expanding its range, Tesla is gradually trimming it back as it shifts its focus toward autonomous driving and robotics.

What do you think?

At least the long-delayed second-generation Roadster finally appears to be getting closer to production, giving Tesla enthusiasts something to look forward to.

As for whether people will miss the Cybertruck, we suspect few will mourn its departure, provided this is really the end.

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