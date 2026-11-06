An F-150 Lightning Owner Resold His Truck And Nearly Got His Money Back: 'A Little Less Than We Paid New'

The Ford F-150 might not have been popular when it was new, but used-car buyers are loving it. So much so, there’s real demand for the electric pickup, resulting in at least one owner selling their truck for almost as much as they paid for it new.

In the Ford F-150 Lightning Owners Group on Facebook, a user named JF posted that Carvana paid him "just a little less than we paid new" for his pickup. In an interview with Torque News, JF told the publication they "really liked" the truck and "got a great deal on it."

He liked the idea of owning a truck but never used the bed. He told Torque News:

'We wanted something smaller, and with the current increase in resale value, the time to trade seemed right.'

Popping Off

The Ford F-150 Lightning launched in 2022, and it was never as popular as the combustion-powered model. Just about a year ago, the Blue Oval announced it would pause F-150 Lightning production due to low sales, before ending production outright in December 2025.

The F-150 Lightning was never as affordable as Ford had promised, either. With the $40,000 starting price quickly jumping to $50,000, the electric truck was too expensive, but that has changed with the used market.

In an interview with Bloomberg last month, Jimmy Douglas, CEO of the wholesale electric vehicle dealer Plug, said it was difficult for consumers to justify buying the truck at sticker price. But at 50- to 60-percent off the full price, it is “really a sweet spot; it’s an incredible truck for the money,” the executive said.

What do you think?

What’s The Next Electric F-150?

Ford plans to replace the fully electric F-150 Lightning with an extended-range electric version. It is still technically an electric truck, with a battery pack and electric motors, but the vehicle will have an onboard gas-powered generator.

The generator will not power the wheels; instead, it will charge the battery, giving the electric truck an estimated 700-plus miles of range when both the battery and gas tank are full. Ford has not announced when the F-150 Lightning EREV will arrive, but it will likely hit the market before the next-generation F-150, due by the end of the decade.

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