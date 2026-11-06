Jeep Is Taking Marvel Superheroes Off-Roading

Jeep has never had trouble finding new places to sell its trucks. This time it's picking fights across the Marvel multiverse instead of crossing an actual desert.

Jeep and Marvel Studios launched "A Jeep 4x4 for Any Universe" on November 6, the third and final chapter of a year-long campaign tied to "Avengers: Doomsday," which arrives in theaters December 18.

The new campaign sends Jeep vehicles through Avengers Tower, the X-Mansion, the Fantastic Four's universe and Doctor Doom's Latveria. Characters including Captain America, Human Torch, H.E.R.B.I.E. and Nightcrawler all show up in the creative, and one of the campaign's signature shots puts The Thing behind the wheel of a Jeep Wrangler.

'Jeep people have always looked at the unfamiliar as an invitation to explore,'

Jeep CEO Branden Coté said in a statement, adding that the campaign turns "the scale and worlds" of the film into "a uniquely Jeep idea."

'A Jeep 4x4 For Any Universe' Campaign

The Thing Driving A Jeep Wrangler Photo by: Jeep

The campaign runs on broadcast, social, digital, CRM and dealership channels through December, in the US and select global markets, timed to build buzz ahead of the film's theatrical release. Stellantis North America's chief marketing officer, Nate Buelow, called it an extension of eight and a half decades of Jeep positioning itself as the brand for people who "go beyond the familiar."

Disney executives described the tie-in as a storytelling exercise built around scale. Holly Frank, Disney's vice president of global marketing partnerships and promotions said:

'The Jeep lineup is a natural fit for this creative vision, giving us a unique way to connect each universe with a vehicle that reflects its character.'

Lylle Breier, the company's EVP of partnerships, promotions and events, called the yearlong collaboration "an incredible creative journey."

Nothing about the campaign is specific to one Jeep model. It extends across the brand's portfolio instead of pushing a single trim or special edition.

That separates this chapter from the first phase of the partnership back in May. The timing lines up with a separate push from Jeep's Brazilian division, which teased its own Marvel-branded Avenger special edition on November 1, and confirmed that a personalized Marvel-themed series is coming to market. Pricing has not been announced.

Gallery: Jeep Brand And Marvel Collaboration 17 Source: Jeep

The Year-Long Jeep And Marvel Collaboration

The partnership started in May with "Origin Story," which leaned on a coincidence Jeep had been sitting on for years. Both the brand and Captain America trace their origin back to 1941.

That phase introduced the 2026 Jeep Wrangler America250 special edition, complete with a Captain America shield tire cover and a limited-edition comic book cover pairing the character with the truck.

Phase two, "The Original Superheroes," shifted the focus away from costumed characters entirely. It ran during the brand's Summer of Jeep push and featured real US military veterans who had served as captains, photographed with the Wrangler, Grand Cherokee, Cherokee, Gladiator, Grand Wagoneer and Compass.

What do you think?

Chicago ad agency Highdive developed all three phases of the campaign giving the yearlong project one creative team from the Captain America launch through the multiverse finale. Marvel describes "Avengers: Doomsday" as a Marvel Studios production directed by Anthony and Joe Russo with a large ensemble cast, positioned as the next big-screen Avengers chapter for December.

Whether the campaign moves metal is a separate question from whether it moves attention, and Jeep is clearly betting on the latter heading into the holiday shopping season. The brand has leaned on pop-culture tie-ins before, but tying a full-year arc to a single franchise release is a bigger swing than most automakers take.

Source: Jeep

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