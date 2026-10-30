Classic Datsun 240Z Gets Twin-Turbo Power And Carbon Fiber Body

Nissan is sending a highly modified original Z to the 2026 SEMA Show, and it is not just a paint job. The Datsun S30 Concept drops the current Nissan Z's twin-turbo V6 and six-speed manual into a 240Z body, built alongside Formula Drift champion Chris Forsberg.

The project pairs carbon-fiber body panels with Nismo performance parts, turning a vintage shape into a running testbed for the modern Z's hardware. Nissan built it to show the two cars share more than a name.

Modern Nissan Z Power With Garrett Turbos

Datsun S30 Concept Photo by: Nissan

Under the hood sits the VR30DDTT, the twin-turbo 3.0-liter V6 that powers the current Z with a factory rating of 400 horsepower. It is now fitted with Garrett PMAX turbochargers and Nismo cold-air intakes and heat exchanger. According to the build sheet, Nissan has not released an official horsepower figure for the finished car, but it is safe to assume this setup makes significantly more than stock.

Power reaches the rear wheels through a Nissan Z FS6 six-speed manual gearbox, a Nismo twin-disc clutch and flywheel, and a Nismo R200 limited-slip differential.

Feeding that twin-turbo setup is a Radium Engineering 10-gallon fuel cell paired with a DeatschWerks 450-liter-per-hour pump, hardware built for sustained high-boost running rather than a static show display. Nissan built this car to actually drive hard, not just roll onto a stand.

Forsberg's involvement ties the build to Nissan's drifting pedigree. The brand has leaned on that connection before with other Z-based projects, including the T-top Z concept.

Gallery: Datsun S30 Concept 12 Source: Nissan

Carbon-Fiber Body And Chassis

The body wears custom carbon-fiber front fenders, hood, air dam, bumpers, hatch and spoiler, finished in Nissan Seiran Blue with a Nismo 40th decal set. Every panel swap cuts weight while keeping the S30's original silhouette intact.

Chassis work comes from Techno Toy Tuning, covering coilovers, front and rear control arms, sway bars and strut tower bars, plus an Evolved front crossmember, an Ultimate steering rack and billet tie rods. Braking duty falls to Wilwood, with six-piston FNSL6R front calipers on 300-millimeter two-piece rotors and four-piston rear calipers on 280-millimeter rotors.

What do you think?

Rolling stock is a set of forged Nismo LM-RS6 wheels, measuring 17 by 9 inches, wrapped around brakes sized for a car doing far more than idling on a convention floor. Nissan has also built a race-prepped Z for the same show, detailed separately as the Project NAT2 Z race car.

The Datsun S30 Concept is scheduled for display at the 2026 SEMA Show in Las Vegas from November 3 through November 6, alongside Nissan's other enthusiast builds, including the Project NAT2 Z race car and Sentra Spec V concept revival.

Source: Nissan

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