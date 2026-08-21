This Open-Top Ferrari 550 Restomod Has A V12 And Manual Gearbox

THE BREAKDOWN The Veloce12 Aperta transforms the Ferrari 550 Maranello into a striking open-top grand tourer.

Its naturally aspirated 5.5-liter V12 produces 530 hp and is paired with a six-speed manual transmission.

Designed as an exclusive weekend cruiser, price is expected to exceed $428,000 before the donor Ferrari.

At Monterey Car Week, there is room even for a purist grand tourer like the Touring Superleggera Veloce12 Aperta. Created to celebrate the Milan-based company’s 100th anniversary, it is the third model in the Veloce12 family, following the Coupé and Barchetta, all derived from the Ferrari 550 Maranello.

With it, Touring Superleggera aims to combine high performance with the pleasure of long-distance travel. Not by chance, the coachbuilder describes it as a "weekender," designed for two people and unhurried road trips. The price has not been officially disclosed, but it is likely well beyond half a million euros ($428,000), not including the value of the donor 550.

A Roof That Disappears

The most obvious feature of the Veloce12 Aperta is, of course, the ability to drive in the open air. Instead of a traditional soft top, it uses two removable panels that are lightweight and easy to stow on board.

Touring Superleggera Veloce12 Aperta Photo by: Touring Superleggera

Behind the cabin is an elegant aluminum hoop, an element Touring considers a kind of "crown" for the car. And its capacity is rather surprising for a car of this type.

Touring Superleggera Veloce12 Aperta, the interior Photo by: Touring Superleggera

The Aperta offers a total of 11.5 cubic feet of luggage space, enough to carry what two people need for a weekend away. Completing the setup are bespoke luggage sets made by Rimowa and leather cases by Giosa Milano.

A naturally Aspirated V12 With A Manual Transmission

Under the hood, the Veloce12 Aperta preserves increasingly rare mechanical hardware: a naturally aspirated 5.5-liter V12 producing 523 hp at 7,000 rpm.

Touring Superleggera Veloce12 Aperta, the front end Photo by: Touring Superleggera

Power is sent to the rear wheels through a six-speed manual transmission, operated by a traditional chrome shifter located on the center console.

Performance figures include 0–62 mph in 4.4 seconds and a 180-mph top speed. But in this case, the numbers tell only part of the story. To keep the chassis dynamics in line with the performance, Touring also fitted a carbon-fiber-reinforced structure and TracTive adaptive suspension.

A Tribute To Touring History

The Veloce12 Aperta is not just a new interpretation of the Veloce12. It is also a tribute to 100 years of Touring Superleggera, founded in 1926 by Felice Bianchi Anderloni and Gaetano Ponzoni.

Touring Superleggera Veloce12 Aperta, the manual transmission Photo by: Touring Superleggera

The connection to tradition is especially clear in the specification chosen for the example shown at Monterey. The body is finished in the refined Alba White shade, inspired by great Touring models of the 1960s and, in particular, the Maserati 3500 GT.

What do you think?

The cabin features a combination of leather and burgundy tones with handcrafted details that emphasize the tailored nature of the project. Further setting the car apart is the "Aperta" script, made from solid 24-karat gold.

Motor1's Take: The Veloce12 Aperta blends old-school Ferrari character with Touring Superleggera's bespoke craftsmanship in a remarkably elegant package. The naturally aspirated V12 and manual gearbox make it especially appealing in an era of increasingly automated performance cars. With its limited-production feel, open-top design, and lavish details, this is as much a rolling piece of automotive art as it is a high-performance grand tourer.

Gallery: Touring Superleggera Veloce12 Aperta

11 Source: Touring Superleggera

Source: Touring Superleggera

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