Range Rover Honors America 250 With 'From Sea To Sea' SV Trio

THE BREAKDOWN Trio of SV Bespoke builds, Desert Ember, Summit Frost, and Ocean Crest, limited to 250 examples for United States buyers.

All use a BMW twin-turbo 4.4-liter V8 with 523 hp and 553 lb-ft, reaching 60 mph in 4.3 seconds.

Pricing starts at $215,000 standard-wheelbase and $219,700 long-wheelbase.

Range Rover is putting a number on national pride with 250 examples, one for each year of American independence. The automaker has confirmed From Sea to Sea, a trio of SV Bespoke configurations built exclusively for United States buyers, arriving as America's 250th anniversary celebrations ripple across the auto industry this year.

Each of the three: Desert Ember, Summit Frost, and Ocean Crest, is built on the standard or long-wheelbase Range Rover SV. Irene Kakooza, Range Rover's North America Brand Director, called the collection "our tribute to the extraordinary natural beauty that has shaped the United States of America."

Gallery: Range Rover From Sea to Sea Curations 14 Source: Land Rover

What Sets Desert Ember, Summit Frost And Ocean Crest Apart

Desert Ember leans into the American Southwest with a Sunrise Copper Satin exterior, a Gold Sand contrast roof, and 23-inch wheels finished with Sunset Copper inserts. Inside, Ebony Semi-Aniline leather pairs with an Ebony leather headliner for a dark, enveloping cabin that echoes red rock terrain rather than a showroom sample board.

Summit Frost takes its cue from snow-capped national park peaks, wrapping the SUV in Icy White Gloss paint under a Dark Blue contrast roof, with 23-inch wheels carrying Icy White inserts. The cabin swaps in Perlino Semi-Aniline leather against that same Ebony headliner, a lighter, colder palette built to feel closer to mountain air than desert heat.

Ocean Crest closes the trio with Constellation Blue Gloss paintwork, a silver and light blue contrast roof, and 23-inch wheels in matching Constellation Blue. Caraway Semi-Aniline leather and a Caraway headliner replace the darker tones elsewhere in the range.

All three share the same hardware with a BMW-sourced twin-turbo 4.4-liter V8 making 523 horsepower and 553 lb-ft of torque, good for a 4.3-second run to 60 mph.

Range Rover From Sea to Sea Curations - Desert Ember Photo by: Land Rover

SV Bespoke Pricing

Pricing starts at $215,000 for the standard-wheelbase version and climbs to $219,700 for the long-wheelbase model, both before whatever SV Bespoke options a buyer piles on. That is a big step up from the regular 2027 Range Rover GT preview. It puts From Sea to Sea right into the luxury space Range Rover started building with its SV Bespoke program in 2023, which offers 391 interior choices and over 230 paint colors.

What do you think?

From Sea to Sea also sits next to a flashier stablemate with the SV Pearl Luster, a one-off Range Rover SV commission unveiled at Monterey Car Week, priced and specced without a public number attached. Where Pearl Luster is a single unrepeatable build tied to a marine conservation cause, From Sea to Sea is a limited but repeatable series, giving Range Rover two distinct ways to sell exclusivity to American buyers chasing something no neighbor's driveway will match.

Motor1's Take: For buyers who prize rarity and tailored design, From Sea to Sea offers a straightforward way to stand out. Range Rover is clearly leaning on bespoke commissions as more than a niche exercise. Dealers get a showroom magnet they can use to upsell and cultivate high-end clients, while enthusiasts get prototype-level styling without chasing a single one-off.

Source: Land Rover

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