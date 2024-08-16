Italian coachbuilder Touring Superleggera will debut a new Ferrari 550 restomod at The Quail during Monterey Car Week.

The so-called Veloce12 uses Ferrari's 5.5-liter V-12 engine, upgraded to 503 horsepower and 419 pound-feet of torque.

Touring Superleggera asks $758,000 (€690,000) for each Veloce12, not including the cost of a donor Ferrari.

Remember the Alfa Romeo Disco Volante? What about the Mini Superleggera? Both of those beautiful concept cars—and a few hundred others since 1926—were designed by Italian coachbuilder Touring Superleggera. At this year’s Quail event during Monterey Car Week, the company will show off something truly special.

No, your eyes don’t deceive you—this is a Ferrari 550 Maranello-based sports car called the Veloce12. Touring takes a standard 550, strips it down to the chassis, adds some rigidity, and designs the lovely looking Veloce12 body over its bones.

Touring Superleggera

The company then tweaks the sports car’s 5.5-liter V-12 engine to 503 horsepower and 419 pound-feet of torque—25 more horsepower than the standard 550. Best of all, it’s paired to a gated six-speed manual transmission.

With those upgrades, it takes the Veloce12 4.4 seconds to reach 62 miles per hour. Its quoted top speed of 199 miles per hour. Custom wheels wrap around high-performance Brembo brakes, which gives the vehicle better stopping power. The brakes are 380-millimeter six-pistons up front and four-pistons in the rear. And under the beautiful body is a bespoke TracTive suspension system with adjustable damping.

Touring Superleggera Touring Superleggera

A hand-crafted leather interior covers the cabin with machine-finished controls and dials perched beautifully on the center of the dashboard. Not a touchscreen in sight. Touring says all of the materials were sourced in Italy, and since it is a grand tourer, the Veloce12 has custom leather seats designed for comfort and support over long distances.

Naturally, this type of Italian craftsmanship doesn’t come cheap. Touring asks about $758,000 (€690,000) for each Veloce12, not including the cost of a donor 550. A well-kept 550 Maranello will set you back at least $150,000. The company only plans to build 30 examples, with the first ones rolling off the production line early in 2025.

17 Photos Touring Superleggera