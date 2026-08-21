Lamborghini Buyers Are 'Very Happy' The New GT Is No Longer Electric

THE BREAKDOWN The Lanzador is switching from a pure EV to a plug-in hybrid.

Lamborghini buyers prefer the GT with a combustion engine.

Customer interest has increased since Lamborghini ditched the EV setup.

Although the Lanzador is still pretty fresh in our minds, it’s actually been three years since the two-door, four-seater GT broke cover. When it appeared at Monterey Car Week back in 2023, it dared to be the first Lamborghini to ditch the combustion engine altogether. However, the production model arriving later this decade will put an ICE under the hood.

We recently heard CEO Stephan Winkelmann say that switching to a plug-in hybrid is the “right way to go,” and now the company’s head honcho is happy to report that customers feel the same way. CarBuzz caught up with the 61-year-old executive during Monterey Car Week and learned that Lamborghini buyers fully support the transition to a PHEV:

'We decided to change the Lanzador from full electric to plug-in hybrid, and this was very well accepted by the customer. They're very happy about that.'

2023 Lamborghini Lanzador concept

Lamborghini Is Keenly Aware Its Clients Don't Want EVs

Winkelmann’s stance on EV adoption has been brutally honest. We previously heard the #1 at Lamborghini say that interest in an electric Raging Bull is “close to zero” and that EVs are nothing more than an “expensive hobby.” For the same reasons, the second-generation Urus won’t be electric anymore either, but rather a plug-in hybrid like the current SUV.

Technical specifications remain under wraps, but the Lanzador is widely expected to use a variation of Lamborghini’s existing plug-in hybrid technology. The new Urus SE Performante combines a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 with an electric motor for 800 horsepower and 738 pound-feet (1,000 Newton-meters) of torque.

However, it’s not a plug-and-play solution since the GT was originally conceived as a pure EV, so packaging could pose a challenge. The Lanzador is still a few years away from hitting the assembly line, giving Lamborghini plenty of time to rework the grand tourer and accommodate an electrified V8 or a different powertrain.

Lamborghini Lanzador EV Concept 61

What do you think?

Motor1's Take: The Lanzador’s transformation from EV to PHEV is one of those rare cases where an automaker actually listens to its customers before committing millions to a product they don’t want. Lamborghini was never going to struggle to make the Lanzador fast, but making it resonate with wealthy buyers who have historically preferred large-displacement engines would’ve been tricky, to say the least.

A plug-in hybrid also gives the Lanzador a useful middle ground. It helps Lamborghini meet ever-stricter emissions regulations while retaining the combustion engine that customers consider essential. The company’s fourth model will therefore follow the PHEV route already taken by the Urus, Temerario, and Revuelto.

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