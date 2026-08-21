Mavis Charges Him $1,200 For Work. Then He Learns There Was Nothing Wrong With His Ford Mustang

You’re supposed to be able to trust your mechanic. You’d expect that if you bring your car in they’ll be able to give you an accurate diagnosis and fix it. They’re the experts, after all.

While even experts get things wrong sometimes, the cost of the mistake shouldn’t fall on the consumer.

That’s what one man says happened to him at Mavis. Now he’s spreading the word.

What Happened At Mavis?

In a video with more than 12,700 views, content creator Cryer (@therealcryerfamily) tells the story of what went down.

“Mavis charged me $1,200 for a tire. There was nothing wrong with my car,” the text overlay on the video reads.

Cryer claims that he’s back at the repair shop on a Sunday morning with his 2015 Ford Mustang. He says his trouble started about two weeks ago, when his car began shaking badly on the highway.

According to Cryer, workers at Mavis told him the Mustang needed new front struts. He approved the repair and paid more than $700, but when he picked up the car two days later and drove it on the highway, he says he had the same issue.

“I get it up over 55 or 60, the car is shaking real bad,” Cryer says.

He returned to Mavis. This time, Cryer says the shop told him one of the rear shock absorbers was blown. When he asked how workers reached that conclusion, they purportedly pointed to a deformed rear tire. He says the new diagnosis came with another recommendation: Replace the tire and the rear shock absorbers.

That round cost him another $656, he says. It also came with one-year warranties on the recently installed strut and shock absorber.

Cryer says the second repair appeared to solve the original problem. The Mustang stopped rattling and shaking. But then Cryer says he heard a loud noise coming from the same side where the new rear shock absorber had been installed.

So, back to Mavis he went.

At least this visit was covered by the warranty, per his account. Cryer says he suspects the replacement shock absorber may have been defective.

“I'm still kind of satisfied because it's not doing that rattling and shaking anymore, because my kids do get in this car,” he says.

But another detail on his paperwork gave him pause. Cryer says the shop listed his car as a Ford Mustang Shelby with a V-8. His Mustang, he explains, is a V-6. That discrepancy made him wonder whether the shop ordered or installed the wrong part.

“They’re supposed to be the professionals,” he says.

Cryer ultimately believes the shop misdiagnosed the original cause of the shaking at high speeds. In his view, the more than $700 he spent on front struts did nothing to resolve the issue, which remained after the repair. The shaking only stopped after Mavis replaced the rear tire and shock absorber.

While he acknowledges that the rear shock was bad, because he doesn't know how long it had been blown, he questions whether it contributed to the shaking at all. From his perspective, the only part the car needed to fix that complaint was the tire.

“I pretty much paid $1,200 and something for a [expletive] tire,” Cryer says.

“I'm extremely upset. I paid $1,200 for a [expletive] tire,” he reiterated in the caption.

Gallery: Ford Mustang Generations: Original To S650 7 Source: Ford

Why Does My Car Shake on the Highway?

There isn’t just one diagnosis when this happens. The wheels and tires are common culprits, but problems with the suspension, axles, or drivetrain can produce similar symptoms.

Capital One notes that an improperly balanced wheel can cause a vibration that appears only within a specific speed range, like 50-60 mph. A bent wheel, uneven tire wear, poor tread, or a tire that has become out of round can also cause a vehicle to shake at highway speeds.

The accompanying symptoms can offer more clues. A shaky front end, paired with a wandering steering wheel or a clunking sound, may indicate worn ball joints. Worn tie-rod ends, suspension bushings, or wheel bearings are other possibilities. A bad bearing may grind at lower speeds before turning into a hum as the car speeds up.

Then there are the less obvious suspects. A bent axle, a worn CV joint, a damaged CV boot, or a bent driveshaft can also cause vibrations that worsen with speed.

What Should One Tire Cost?

There isn't one standard price for a tire. Size, tire type, performance level, installation fees, and any promotions running can all affect the final bill.

Consumer Reports surveyed 48,000 members about more than 52,000 sets of tires. Members paid an average of $212 for each tire. Among buyers who were charged for installation, the median cost was another $31 per tire, though more than half received free installation.

The price can climb quickly with larger wheels or specialized tires. Discount Tire, which sells tires, lists a broad range of $100 for standard tires to $750 per tire for performance models designed for 16- to 20-inch wheels. Its performance tire range for larger 18- to 26-inch wheels runs from $200 to $1,000. Brand and availability can also move those numbers.

Still, drivers may have room to bring the price down. Consumer Reports found that only 14% of surveyed buyers tried negotiating. Of those who did, 63% secured a better deal, with a median savings of $37 per tire. Shopping before the replacement becomes urgent also gives drivers time to compare retailers, request a price match, and wait for a rebate.

The cheapest tire isn't automatically the best value, either. Consumer Reports recommends weighing price against safety performance and expected tread life. A more expensive tire may ultimately cost less per mile if it performs well and lasts longer.

Viewers Weigh In

People in the comment section were outraged on Cryer’s behalf, seemingly having had similar experiences themselves.

“Sounds like you need a new mechanic my friend lol,” a top comment read.

Another said, “These places are crooked.”

What do you think?

“1st red flag is why didn’t they test drive car after they replaced the struts. Big no no,” another wrote.

Motor1 reached out to Cryer via email and Instagram direct message and to Mavis for comment via online contact form. We'll be sure to update this if either responds.

We want your opinion! What would you like to see on Motor1.com? Take our 3 minute survey. - The Motor1.com Team

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