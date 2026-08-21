Mavis Buys Pep Boys For $700 Million, Putting 800 Stores Under One Roof

The Breakdown Mavis bought Pep Boys' operating business for $700 million, with the deal effective August 20, 2026.

The combined company now runs more than 4,400 service centers across the US and Canada.

Nearly 800 Pep Boys locations now report to Mavis, while the Pep Boys brand and storefronts remain.

Mavis Tire is buying Pep Boys' auto-service and tire business from Icahn Enterprises for $700 million in cash. The deal, announced in July 2026 and effective August 20, 2026, creates one of the largest independent tire and auto service chains in North America, with a network the companies say now tops 4,400 locations.

For drivers, that likely means one corporate owner behind two familiar brands. Pep Boys, founded in 1921, now shares a parent with Mavis, which has spent years buying regional tire shops to grow its footprint and scale.

Mavis Tires Photo by: Mavis Tires

The agreement is structured as a stock purchase that shifts Pep Boys' service and tire operations to a Mavis affiliate. Icahn keeps the real estate tied to Pep Boys stores and holds on to other franchises such as AAMCO Transmissions and Precision Tune Auto Care, so the move targets the service network, not the property.

"Today's announcement marks a significant milestone as Mavis continues to execute its growth strategy," said co-CEO David Sorbaro, calling the purchase another step in its expansion across North America.

Corporate filings still describe the Mavis and Pep Boys deal as a stock purchase agreement pending closing, so day to day nothing changes yet at your local Pep Boys or Mavis. Any shifts in prices, staffing, store formats, or online tools will show up gradually after regulators sign off and the companies finish the handoff.

Pep Boys Photo by: Pep Boys

Pep Boys is not disappearing from strip malls. The joint announcement says Pep Boys "will retain its brand identity as part of the Mavis family of brands," which signals the name will stay on signs even as decisions move to a new corporate owner.

What do you think?

"For more than 100 years, Pep Boys has earned the trust of drivers across the country by delivering quality service with honesty and care," said CEO Joe Auriemma, speaking to customers who worry this could end a long run. Carl Icahn, whose company bought Pep Boys in 2016, focused on size, saying the combined operation should benefit from economies of scale and from Mavis' experience in the service business.

Motor1's Take: For drivers and small fleets, the key question is whether local Pep Boys service keeps its own feel or gets folded into a single playbook that limits how much you can shop around. Keep comparing estimates, warranty details, and parts sources before you approve work.

Source: Mavis Tire

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