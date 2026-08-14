1,070-HP Lucid Gravity GT-S Turns Family SUV Into Rocket

THE BREAKDOWN The Gravity GT-S adds Lucid’s Dynamic Handling Package: independent rear-wheel steering and an adaptive air suspension.

It keeps the Gravity’s three-row layout with seating for up to seven, large cargo space, and Air-derived software and electronics.

Lucid will show the Gravity GT-S publicly at Monterey Car Week in the Concours Village at Pebble Beach.

Lucid has added a high-performance flagship to its upcoming three-row electric SUV lineup with the introduction of the Lucid Gravity GT-S. The new variant, inspired by the Air Sapphire sedan, is positioned as the most powerful version of the Gravity and will debut at Monterey Car Week before reaching customers in the United States.

According to the company, the Gravity GT-S delivers 1,070 horsepower and can accelerate from 0 to 60 miles per hour in 3.1 seconds, which Lucid calls the highest output for any three-row SUV on sale in America. Orders in the US are open now, with pricing starting at $125,900 before options, taxes, and fees.

Gallery: Lucid Gravity GT-S 25 Source: Lucid Motors

Performance, Chassis, And Technology

The Gravity GT-S uses Lucid’s dual-motor electric powertrain and is equipped as standard with what the company calls the Dynamic Handling Package. That bundle adds independent rear-wheel steering and an adaptive three-chamber air suspension, which can lower the SUV at speed to improve stability, ride comfort, and efficiency according to Lucid.

Inside, the GT-S keeps the core Gravity layout with seating for up to seven adults and a large cargo area. Lucid pairs this with its in-house software and electronics platform already seen on the Air sedan, aiming for a common technology interface across its lineup. The brand previously previewed the broader Gravity family with the Gravity X concept and has detailed the base SUV in its model overview.

Lucid’s Chief Creative Officer Derek Jenkins said the GT-S is meant to push the performance side of the Gravity without losing everyday usability. “With Lucid Gravity GT-S, we’ve created a more expressive and exhilarating interpretation of the Gravity SUV,” he stated, adding that it “combines extraordinary performance with the comfort, space, and versatility that define Gravity, delivering an exceptional experience for our customers that is uniquely Lucid.”

Lucid Gravity GT-S interior Photo by: Lucid Motors

Design Details, Debut, And Pricing

Visually, the Gravity GT-S is differentiated from other Gravity variants with blue exterior accents and painted blue brake calipers. Inside, the Mojave PurLuxe Premium interior package adds blue stitching and piping on the first and second rows, blue seatbelts, blue stitching on the steering wheel, door armrests, and front center armrest, plus a blue steering wheel marker and Lucid Bear logo embossing on the front headrests.

Lucid notes that full information on standard and optional equipment for the Gravity GT-S is available through its online configurator. A Tahoe leather interior option is listed at $1,300, while destination and delivery add $1,850 to the base price, bringing the starting total to $129,050 including destination before tax, title, license, and documentation fees.

What do you think?

The Gravity GT-S will have its global public debut during Monterey Car Week, where it will be shown in the Concours Village at Pebble Beach alongside the Lucid Air Sapphire. The SUV extends Lucid’s performance-oriented lineup that currently centers on the Air sedan, which we recently sampled in Air Touring form in our first drive review, and sits above the broader Lucid range as the brand prepares its 2027 Gravity family for market.

Motor1's Take: The GT-S brings Lucid’s performance ambitions into a family-sized package, pairing high-end sportiness with three-row practicality, but its impact will hinge on real-world range, option pricing, build quality, and how well Lucid supports owners after the sale.

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