Bentley Maps Out Monterey Car Week With New Stazione Remota Hideout

THE BREAKDOWN Bentley debuts invite-only Stazione Remota in Carmel Valley with Tutto Bene.

Stazione Remota will showcase the Bentayga X concept and the Dragon-liveried Supersports.

Bentley appears at eight Monterey events, centering the Home of Bentley near Pebble Beach.

Bentley is expanding its Monterey Car Week plans with a busier schedule and a new base of operations. Alongside returning fixtures at The Quail and Pebble Beach, the brand is launching invite-only Stazione Remota in partnership with Tutto Bene as part of eight appearances across the peninsula.

Stazione Remota opens Saturday in Carmel Valley, built with automotive culture hub Race Service and Milan design studio BorromeodeSilva as a cross-culture meet-up. Bentley again centers activity at the Home of Bentley near Pebble Beach, where guests will find merchandise, displays, and a commissioning area throughout Monterey Car Week.

Gallery: Bentley at Monterey Car Week 2026 12 Source: Bentley

Stazione Remota: New Tutto Bene Partnership

The new Tutto Bene partnership revolves around Stazione Remota, a relaxed, invite-only gathering for VIP clients, Tutto Bene followers, and car-culture fans. The Carmel Valley event adds test drives, live entertainment, a Bentley listening room with a vinyl lounge and DJ, plus coffee poured from a Joe & The Juice-branded Bentayga.

Bentley expects the collaboration with Tutto Bene to continue beyond Monterey Car Week with more joint activations. Tutto Bene targets younger enthusiasts by blending Californian and Italian influences, and Carlo Borromeo of BorromeodeSilva says the project is meant to keep car culture feeling relevant to a new generation while celebrating a shared love for cars.

Bentley Bentayga X Concept Photos by: Bentley 1926 Bentley 3 Litre Super Sports affectionately known as 'Smoky' Photos by: Bentley

Bentayga Concepts, Supersports And ‘Smoky’

Bentley plans to bring a wide mix of machinery to Stazione Remota. The Bentayga X concept previews a more off-road-focused Bentley SUV, sharing space with Joe’s Bentayga, finished in pink and dark green with a working Joe & The Juice espresso bar in the trunk.

The new Supersports, described as the driver-focused pinnacle of the Continental range, will appear in Dragon livery with Black Crystal and Dragon Red II paint transitioning across the car’s width. Beside it will sit Smoky, one of 18 original 1920s Super Sports, modified for racing in 1934 with a larger 4.5-liter engine, a lower, more streamlined body, and a record of 40 races in the 1930s with Kit Baker-Carr.

Bentley at Monterey Car Week 2026 Photo by: Bentley

Home Of Bentley, The Quail And Pebble Beach

Beyond Stazione Remota, the Home of Bentley returns as the brand’s Monterey base, located about 250 yards from The Lodge at Pebble Beach. The venue showcases design, materials, and craftsmanship alongside select partners, hosts the 1919 Collection merchandise line for its final on-sale appearance, and offers espressos from the Joe & The Juice Bentayga, designer meetings in a commissioning area, and a rotating display of current models.

What do you think?

Bentley will also be back at The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering, with a terrace overlooking the event and a four-car stand featuring the Supersports, Flying Spur S, GTC S, and Bentayga Artenara, plus another appearance on the Quail Rally. A Beach Dinner with a three-course meal and live acoustic music is scheduled for Friday evening, while the Dragon Supersports visits downtown Seaside. As Monterey Car Week builds toward the 75th Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance, Bentley will host its Signature Party at the Beach & Tennis Club and take over The Bench restaurant beside the concours judging ramp, where Chairman and CEO Frank-Steffen Walliser and sales and marketing board member Christophe Georges will serve as Honorary Judges before a Farewell Toast at the Home of Bentley.

Motor1's Take: Bentley’s expanded slate leans hard into cultural programming, positioning the marque as something you stumble across at a weekend gathering rather than only on a concours lawn, which could matter for younger enthusiasts if the partnerships feel organic and stick around long enough to reshape how the brand connects with new buyers.

Source: Bentley

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