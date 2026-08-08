Woman Takes Camry To Toyota For Stereo Fix. They Say It’ll Cost $1,200. Then She Goes To Best Buy

A Florida woman learned a major cost-saving trick after going to the dealership to get the radio on her Toyota Camry fixed. Now she's sharing advice that could save you some serious cash.

It turns out that Best Buy works on cars. Who knew?

Certainly not TikTok creator Jordan (@jwellzie0), who admitted as much in her recent video. “I was today years old when I learned Best Buy fixes cars,” she says.

Jordan explains that she is the owner of a Toyota Camry with a broken radio. She and her husband took it to the dealership for a diagnostic and learned that it was a fuse issue.

“They said it’s going to be $1,200 and they needed to keep my car for a month and a half to fix it,” Jordan says.

What Was The Price Difference At Best Buy?

Jordan and her husband weren’t willing to pay that price or wait that long to get the Camry back. So they declined the work.

“And so we literally got told … go to Best Buy,” she says. “Y’all? Best Buy, I’m dropping my car off now. $350 and a few hours. I had no idea.”

In the caption, Jordan wrote, “Who woulda thought Best Buy fixes cars for a fraction of the price of the dealers?”

Apparently, a lot of people would. At least, that’s according to several viewers in the comments section of the video.

“Best Buy fixes radios not cars,” clarified one helpful viewer. Jordan replied, “Oh! I’m just a girl.”

A second person said, “Y’all never played around with the radios on the wall in Best Buy growing up?”

“They fix the e-lec-tron-ics in the cars, got it,” a third person joked.

Gallery: 1989 Toyota Camry Base Model 22

Best Buy’s Car Electronics Professional Installation Services

According to Best Buy’s website, the retailer employs technicians who can install car electronics, including dash cameras, remote starters, and car speakers, which are available for purchase at the store.

When a customer has a problem with a piece of audio tech they’ve already purchased (at Best Buy or elsewhere), the Geek Squad can be hired to handle the repair. If the product is under a protection plan or warranty, the service should be covered; if it’s not, the customer pays out of pocket like Jordan.

Best Buy’s roots are in audio equipment, and it grew into the all-around electronics store it is today over decades. It added the Geek Squad to its portfolio in the early 2000s and is now a major part of its brand and business strategy.

A car owner posted to Reddit’s r/BestBuy a few years ago to ask about whether Best Buy could handle a specific installation.

What do you think?

One person claiming to be an auto tech replied, “Please go and speak to an auto tech at your store directly. They are the only ones who can ultimately say what can and can’t be done. While we have overarching policies on what can and can’t be done, specific cases like this are left to the auto tech’s discretion.”

Motor1 contacted Jordan via TikTok comment and direct message for comment. We also contacted Toyota and Best Buy via press email for comment. We'll update this if they respond.

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