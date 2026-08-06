Woman Buys 4 All-Season Goodyear Tires. Then A Worker Says Something Shocking During Her Installation Appointment

Making an appointment in advance is supposed to make it faster and more efficient. At least in theory. One woman says she made an appointment to get new tires at Walmart only to discover after waiting an hour that they didn't even have her tires in stock.

TikTok creator Christina (@christinadv333) recently posted a video explaining what went down.

“Today I had an appointment to get tires put on my son’s car,” she says to start the video.

According to Christina, she ordered four all-season Goodyear tires from Walmart, called ahead to confirm they were in stock before the appointment, and even arrived 30 minutes early to check in.

What Happened At The Walmart Auto Care Center?

“They get me all checked in,” she says. “I do a little shopping and come about 30 minutes later and sit and wait. I’m not bothered by it; I knew I would have to wait.”

About an hour later, she says she was called over by one of the employees and told that they don’t have the tires.

Naturally, Christina was not pleased. “Why did you have me here waiting for an hour for you to just now tell me that you don’t have my tires?” she says she told the employee.

She continues, “When I checked in for my appointment, you didn't check to see if you had the tires. And now my car is up in the air with all four wheels taken off and you’re telling me you don’t have the tires. Not only do you not have the tires, you don't have any tires that will fit my car. So I’ve sat here now for almost two hours and you can do nothing. OK.”

Gallery: Goodyear DuraTrac RT 4 Source: Goodyear

Is Walmart A Good Place To Get Tires?

In the comments, viewers offered potential reasons why Walmart didn’t have the tires Christina ordered.

“Once you said Walmart, I knew,” said one viewer.

“This happened to us years and years ago at Walmart,” a second viewer said. “Same thing. Learned my lesson.”

At least one person defended Walmart. “Unfortunately, it really does happen,” they wrote. “No matter where you go. We have 70 stores in New England. Along with our own warehouses. Inventory and transfers in and out. Sometimes [they] are incorrect. We, however, are in the habit of at least pulling the tires before we dismount so that situation doesn’t happen.”

Issues Purchasing Tires at Walmart

Another purported Walmart customer posted to Reddit’s r/Walmart three years ago with a similar complaint. The person said they got there and waited 30 minutes only to be told that the technicians had trouble taking off their lug nuts. After asking to get the tires they’d purchased online so they could go somewhere else for installation, the customer learned that the tires had for some reason been shipped back to the warehouse.

What do you think?

The reviews on a Bob Is the Oil Guy thread are more mixed. While some say they prefer another retailer like Discount Tire, others said they’ve ordered and picked up tires at Walmart with no issues. “I believe that your experience is going to be store/region dependent,” one person wrote.

Motor1 contacted Christina via TikTok comment and direct message for comment. We also contacted Walmart via online contact form for comment. We'll update this article if either responds.

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