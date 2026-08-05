Volvo Is Reportedly Working On A Bigger, More Affordable EV

THE BREAKDOWN Volvo targets the EX50 for US showrooms in fall 2027, replacing the EX40 as its entry-level EV.

EX50 reportedly uses SPA3 and an 800-volt electrical system.

Multiple reports give a high-$40,000s starting MSRP.

Thinking about a Volvo EX40 as your next EV and wondering if it might be gone by the time you are ready to sign? Multiple reports now say Volvo is lining up a new EX50 compact SUV for the United States, a model that would be taller and longer than the EX40 yet positioned as the brand's most affordable electric option.

According to Automotive News, the Volvo EX50 is targeted for US showrooms in fall 2027 and is expected to replace the EX40 as Volvo's entry-level EV, with a starting price in the high $40,000s instead of the EX40's mid-$50,000s sticker. That means shoppers and fleet planners need to think about timing, incentives, and lease terms with an eye on a crossover that does not officially exist yet but is already reshaping Volvo's EV roadmap.

Volvo EC40 and EX40

Volvo EX50 Timing, Role And Platform Shift

Reports describe the Volvo EX50 as a compact electric crossover aimed at the same core segment as the Tesla Model Y, Hyundai Ioniq 5, and Ford Mustang Mach-E, but arriving later in the decade. Automotive News says the EX50 is scheduled to reach US dealers in fall 2027 and will become Volvo's new entry EV here, effectively taking over from the EX40 and, in some accounts, consolidating the EX30's role too.

The key change is under the skin. Instead of the EX40's CMA platform and 400-volt architecture, the EX50 is widely reported to move to Volvo's SPA3 platform that debuts on the EX60, bringing a software-defined setup and an 800-volt electrical system. This upgrade is expected to allow faster direct-current fast charging and better efficiency than the current EX40 can manage, while also aligning the EX50 more closely with the tech strategy already seen on the larger EX60.

Volvo EX60 (2026) Photo by: Volvo

If you want a preview of what SPA3 can do, the recently revealed EX60 is the clearest reference point. Coverage of the Volvo EX60 specs and photos and separate analysis of the EX60's claimed 400-mile range give a sense of how Volvo is using the new platform for long-range batteries and updated driver-assist tech. The EX50 is expected to borrow that playbook in a smaller, more affordable package that still sits above the canceled EX30, which Volvo pulled from the US market earlier this year, as detailed in reporting on the EX30's withdrawal from the United States.

What It Means For Buyers

On size, Automotive News and follow-up reports describe the Volvo EX50 as both taller and longer than the EX40, which already lives in the compact SUV bracket. That suggests more rear legroom and cargo space, an important point if you are cross-shopping family EVs or building a small business fleet that hauls people and gear. The overall footprint of the EX50 is being lined up more directly against the Tesla Model Y and Ford Mustang Mach-E than the slightly smaller EX40 is today.

What do you think?

Because none of this has been officially confirmed by Volvo, there are real risks in waiting if your current vehicle is on its last legs. If you lease an EX40 today, you are betting that a rumored EX50 shows up on time and at the spec and price being discussed; if it slips, you may be rolling into a second lease cycle before the new model arrives. The EX50's expected positioning below the EX60 also creates a stair-step lineup, and pricing news on the Volvo EX60 in the US market helps frame how far under that mid-size model Volvo likely wants the EX50 to land.

Motor1's Take: The EX50 looks set to give Volvo a larger, cheaper entry EV, but until the company confirms it, base your next move on current EX40 and EX60 deals and use the rumored EX50 only as a long-term planning bookmark.

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