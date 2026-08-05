Smart #2 Revealed On City Murals—See It Before Paris

THE BREAKDOWN Smart displayed murals in six cities previewing the Smart #2.

Public debut will be at the Paris Motor Show in October 2026.

Smart confirms #2 is an all-electric two-seat Fortwo successor; price about €20,000, deliveries in 2027.

How often do you see a brand-new car "revealed" on a wall before it ever hits an auto show stand? That is exactly what Smart is doing with the new Smart #2, splashing its tiny electric two-seater across massive murals in cities like Berlin, Paris, Shanghai, Hong Kong, Buenos Aires, and Melbourne. The car is still officially "upcoming," but the street art already shows it essentially undisguised.

The murals give compact EV fans a first look at the production styling months before the Smart #2's world premiere at the Paris Motor Show in October 2026. If you are cross-shopping small city cars, this is where you see how closely the new model sticks to the old Fortwo's footprint and where it clearly moves upmarket.

Gallery: Smart #2 Street Mural Preview 8 Source: Smart

Smart #2 Design Revealed Through Murals

The murals show the Smart #2 as a stubby, upright two-seater with very short overhangs and a tall cabin, clearly channeling the Fortwo's city-car proportions. Rounded corners, wide fenders, and a strong shoulder line make it look chunkier than the old car, while full-width lighting signatures front and rear hint at the production car's LED graphic treatment better than any camouflaged prototype.

Several artworks depict a near-identical silhouette and surfacing, so outlets treat this as an early reveal of the production design rather than a loose "art car" sketch. The concept-car influence still shows in the smoothed body sides and the floating roof and glasshouse, details that line up with earlier Smart #2 teaser coverage centered on the brand's Change of Perspectives design philosophy.

Smart says the #2 is built on a dedicated electric platform and aims to maximize interior space within very compact dimensions, something the murals echo through a big glass area and pushed-out wheelbase. The concept interior preview already showed a front bench seat, translucent surfaces, and upscale materials, suggesting the production car will feel more premium than the original Fortwo and closer to other modern Smart EVs.

Smart #2 Street Mural Buenos Aires Photo by: smart

Debut Timing, What's Confirmed, And What Is Not

Smart has locked in the Smart #2's world premiere for the Paris Motor Show in October 2026, with the company framing all current activity as a pre-reveal tease rather than a soft launch. Prototypes are already in final testing, and early reports point to a European price around €20,000 ($23,000), with first customer deliveries expected in 2027, but detailed trim breakdowns and exact market rollouts remain under wraps.

On the hard-fact side, Smart confirms the #2 will be an all-electric two-seat city car that acts as the spiritual successor to the Fortwo and nudges the entry point of the brand's line upmarket. On the speculative side, estimated range figures of around 186 miles and specific battery sizes are still early information, and Smart has not yet published exact charging times or power outputs, unlike some of its larger models with quicker charging and new platforms.

If you are trying to decide whether this is your next city EV, the murals mainly answer the "what does it look like and how big is it" question, not "how fast does it charge" or "how much will it cost in my market." For that, you will have to wait for Paris, where Smart is expected to spell out specs, pricing, and interior features in full.

What do you think?

Motor1's Take: Smart's mural campaign is a design-first play—it wants people to see the car as part of city life before the spec sheet arrives. If you pick a city EV partly on image, that message will stick.

The real test arrives at the Paris reveal, where specs, pricing, and charging will decide if the look matches real-world value. Early visual certainty helps sell desire but raises expectations—any gap between mural and production will be noticed, so watch how Smart balances premium touches with practical details at the show.

We want your opinion! What would you like to see on Motor1.com? Take our 3 minute survey. - The Motor1.com Team

Share this Story Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Flipboard

Reddit

WhatsApp

E-Mail

copy