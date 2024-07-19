Auto manufacturers seldom make significant powertrain changes outside a model refresh or redesign, but Infiniti decided not to wait. The current-generation QX60 launched for the 2022 model year, and for 2025, it soldiers on with the same styling both outside and in. Under the hood, however, is a different story.

Where once lived a 3.5-liter V-6 you'll now find the same turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder used in the QX50 and QX55. The Variable Compression Turbo engine makes 268 horsepower for the SUV, down from 295 hp in the outgoing V-6. However, Infiniti is keen to point out the torque, which at 286 pound-feet is 16 more compared to the old model. Whether it's front-wheel drive or all-paw, power still goes through a nine-speed automatic. That much hasn't changed.

Infiniti

While power is slightly down, Infiniti claims fuel mileage is up. Specifically, front-wheel drive QX60s are EPA-rated at 22 city, 28 highway, and 24 combined. All-wheel-drive efficiency is nearly as good, with the only difference being a 27-mpg rating for the highway.

In addition to the engine transplant, Infiniti adds a new Black Edition Package that, as the name suggests, plugs in plenty of black trim. That includes wheels, badges, grilles ... you know the drill. There's also a new key fob for all QX60 trims, but that's not related to the package. With the fob in hand (or more likely, pocket) it will detect when you're close to the SUV and automatically unlock it. Walk away and it locks. And just for good measure, the mid-level Luxe trim now gets a banging Bose 17-speaker stereo as standard equipment.

Infiniti

Pricing for the 2025 Infiniti QX60 is a bit higher, but not by much. The entry-level Pure starts at $51,550, a $550 increase from last year. On the other end, the range-topping QX60 Autograph—now available exclusively with all-wheel drive—starts at $67,500. That's only $50 more than the AWD model from 2024. Here's a full price breakdown for 2025, including Infiniti's $1,350 destination fee.

Model Price 2025 Infiniti QX80 Pure FWD $51,550 2025 Infiniti QX80 Pure AWD $53,550 2025 Infiniti QX80 Luxe FWD $58,150 2025 Infiniti QX80 Luxe AWD $60,150 2025 Infiniti QX80 Sensory FWD $60,450 2025 Infiniti QX80 Sensory AWD $62,450 2025 Infiniti QX80 Autograph AWD $67,500

The 2025 Infiniti QX80 reaches dealerships in mid-July.