Woman Goes To AutoZone. Then She Realizes She's Being Charged Double—And It's Not Just Her

Car repairs get expensive fast, and it's not just because of the labor. The parts themselves are often a large chunk of the cost.

One shopper says she's done paying retail at shops like AutoZone. She doesn’t want others paying high prices, either. Here’s what she says you should do if you’re willing to shop around a little first.

Is AutoZone Overpriced?

In a viral video with more than 1.5 million views, content creator Alaysia Ortega (@alaysia.ortega) warned her followers not to buy car parts at AutoZone.

"Girlies with cars STOP letting AutoZone rob you... buy your parts smarter," the text overlay on the video reads.

"Never go to [expletive] AutoZone. AutoZone is literally charging you double what they're supposed to be charging you," she says.

She tells her audience that if you want to get what you need for cheaper, or “just wanna pay less than half the price” then she suggests going to RockAuto, an online retailer. “I promise you that $80 rotor is gonna cost you like $40."

Some people will take it a step further and install the part themselves, but that’s not what she’s suggesting. Ortega still says you should let a professional handle the work.

"I'm tired of going to [expletive] AutoZone and spending an arm and a leg for a [expletive] part, and it's like, why the [expletive] am I spending so much? Because they're over here trying to get their money back. Just go to RockAuto, I promise you, it's gonna save you the hassle,” she said.

Which Car Parts Should You Buy Online?

The savings on RockAuto or similar sites are real, but not every part is a good candidate for online ordering, Endurance Warranty cautions.

Wiper blades, air filters, cleaning supplies, accessories, and upgraded bulbs are generally fine to buy online, since they're often universal and easy to install.

But more complex components—like alternators, internal engine parts, transmissions, cylinder heads, and catalytic converters—are generally worth buying in person because a store employee can compare the new part to the old one on the spot and confirm they match before you pay.

The site also flags that some online retailers don't have good return policies, so ordering an incorrect part could end up costing more than double if it has to be repurchased.

Why Car Parts Stores Charge More

There's a reason brick-and-mortar chains like AutoZone charge more than an online-only retailer. Online sellers like RockAuto typically undercut in-store pricing because they don't carry the overhead costs of running physical retail locations.

What that extra cost buys at a physical store is same-day or next-day access through in-store pickup and inter-store transfers, which can matter for an urgent repair or when you have a limited repair window.

Online orders, by contrast, typically ship within a few days depending on the part and warehouse location, and any help troubleshooting is limited to customer service rather than someone standing next to the car.

"As A Mechanic's Daughter..."

The comments were full of people sharing their own experiences and tips, while others defended brick-and-mortar stores.

“As a mechanic’s daughter, check these websites: Ebay Motors, Rock Auto, Parts Authority. So much more worth your buckkkk—I can’t stand a damn overcharged auto repair smh,” one person wrote.

Another offered more nuanced advice. “AutoZone for convenience. Advance for the warranty. O’Reilly’s for tools and NAPA for specialty parts. eBay, Carparts.com, FCP Euro, etc., if you can afford to wait a week or two for the shipping,” they said.

“When you walk in a store you’re paying for convenience. Yes, online parts are cheaper, but you have to wait for them to be delivered and if it’s a problem with the part you have to ship it back and wait again for delivery. Now your car has been down for 2 weeks instead of 1 day. So I’ll pay the extra so I’m not on the bus or asking for rides,” another wrote.

What do you think?

Motor1 reached out to Ortega via email and TikTok direct message and to AutoZone via email. We'll be sure to update this if they respond.

Warning: The below video contains explicit language.

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