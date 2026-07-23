Most People Don't Know Costco Can Save You Thousands On A New Car

Everyone knows Costco is a great place to buy cheap hot dogs and enough toilet paper to survive the apocalypse. But many shoppers don't realize the warehouse giant also sells cars—or at least, helps you buy one.

The Costco Auto Program has been around for decades, quietly connecting members with participating dealerships that agree to offer prearranged pricing. In a market where negotiating a new car can still feel intimidating, it’s a much simpler way to shop.

And depending on what you're buying, it could also save you anywhere from a few hundred dollars to several thousand.

the breakdown Welcome to Motor101, our series dedicated to answering the internet's biggest automotive questions. From the origins of iconic designs to the engineering breakthroughs that shaped the world's greatest cars, we uncover the stories behind the vehicles you love.

How Costco's Car Buying Program Works

Unlike buying a television or a couch, Costco doesn't actually sell you the vehicle directly.

Instead, members enter the make and model they're interested in through Costco's website. The program then connects them with a nearby participating dealership. That dealer provides a predetermined price that's already been negotiated through the Costco Auto Program, eliminating most—or all—of the traditional haggling.

The process generally looks like this:

Search for the vehicle you want through the Costco Auto Program.

Get matched with a participating dealer.

Receive Costco member pricing.

Visit the dealer to complete the purchase.

The exact discount varies depending on the manufacturer, model, incentives, and local inventory.

The Savings Can Be Bigger Than You'd Expect

The amount you save depends on the vehicle.

Some shoppers report discounts of only a few hundred dollars, particularly on already popular models. Others have landed deals worth several thousand dollars on trucks, SUVs, and luxury vehicles.

Manufacturers also occasionally stack additional incentives exclusively for Costco members. These promotions can include bonus cash, discounted financing, or lease offers that aren't available to the general public.

Because incentives change throughout the year, it's worth checking before signing a deal elsewhere.

A Good Starting Point—Not A Guarantee

Like most car-buying strategies, the Costco Auto Program has plenty of fans and critics. A number of Reddit users say the service made buying a vehicle easier and helped them avoid uncomfortable negotiations, while others argue that shoppers can sometimes find better deals by contacting multiple dealerships themselves.

In one discussion on the Reddit r/Costco community, a shopper said the program worked best as a reference point rather than a final offer, noting that it was useful for seeing whether other dealers could match or beat the price. Another user said their Costco quote ended up being thousands below what they expected, showing how much results can vary depending on the vehicle and location.

Other shoppers have been more critical. In a recent r/carbuying discussion, members pointed out that Costco pricing can vary between dealerships and recommended comparing multiple quotes before committing.

There Are A Few Limitations

The program isn't available for every vehicle.

Participation depends on local dealerships, meaning inventory can vary significantly by region. Hot new models with limited supply may not qualify, and not every brand participates equally.

You'll also need an active Costco membership before using the program.

Don't Assume Costco's Price Is The Best Price

Costco's prearranged pricing can be an excellent starting point, but it shouldn't be the only quote you get. Many car-buying experts recommend treating the Costco offer as a baseline, then reaching out to several other dealerships to see if they'll beat it.

Because dealers have different inventory levels, sales goals, and incentives, another store may be willing to undercut Costco's price—especially toward the end of the month or model year.

The Costco Auto Program is designed to make buying easier, not necessarily guarantee the absolute lowest price, so spending an extra hour collecting competing offers could save you even more.

Is It Worth Using?

Even if you ultimately buy somewhere else, there's little downside to checking Costco's price first.

What do you think?

Think of it as a benchmark. If another dealer can beat it, great. If not, you've saved yourself the hassle of wondering whether you paid too much.

In today's market—where new vehicle prices remain historically high—that extra comparison could be worth thousands.

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