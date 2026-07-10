Audi’s New Models Are Carrying It Through 2026

THE BREAKDOWN Audi sells 38,000 vehicles in Q2 2026.

Sales are down 17 percent in the first half of 2026.

EV sales took the biggest hit, but new gas models are mostly up.

Audi reported its 2026 second quarter deliveries in the United States, delivering 38,030 vehicles during the second three months of the year. That number is down 3.0 percent from the 39,241 vehicles delivered in Q2 2025. Audi has delivered 67,916 new cars so far in 2026, down 17.0 percent from the first half of 2025 when it sold 81,951 units.

While overall sales are down, both for second quarter and the first half of the year, there are some bright spots in the Audi lineup. The following vehicles all saw increases in Q2:

A3: up 9%

A5: up 9%

A6: up 32%

Q5: up 30%

Q8: up 47%

Three of those vehicles—including the A5, A6, and Q5—were recently redesigned, which is positive news for Audi. It shows customers are reacting positively to the company’s new models, and sales are trending in the right direction.

Model Q2 2026 Q2 2025 % Change 2026 YTD 2025 YTD % Change A3 2,862 2,620 9% 5,135 4,880 5% A4 0 97 -100% 1 500 -100% A5 4,510 4,154 9% 8,882 8,275 7% A6 2,237 1,693 32% 4,263 3,559 20% A7 145 472 -69% 321 1,094 -71% A8 312 394 -21% 513 749 -32% Q3 6,650 7,265 -8 10,906 12,612 -14% Q4 e-tron 60 877 -93% 150 2,238 -93% Q5 12,038 9,255 30% 22,138 22,914 -3% Q7 4,129 4,871 -15% 7,683 9,975 -23% Q8 4,059 2,764 47% 6,344 5,829 9%

The following products are also up in sales compared to 2025:

A3: up 5%

A5: up 7%

A6: up 20%

A6 Sportback e-tron: up 91%

Q8: up 9%

2025 Audi SQ6 Sportback E-Tron Photo by: Audi

While Audi’s fresh new products are mostly selling quite well, not all of them are starting 2026 positively. The newly refreshed Audi Q3 is down 8.0 percent in Q2 and down 14.0 percent so far this year. The Q6 E-tron fared far worse with sales down 83.0 percent in Q2 and 87.0 percent through the first half, likely due to the drop in demand for EVs combined with tariffs.

Model Q2 2026 Q2 2025 % Change 2026 YTD 2025 YTD % Change A6 Sportback e-tron 178 179 -1% 342 179 91% e-tron GT 107 223 -52% 170 473 -64% Q4 e-tron 60 877 -93% 150 2,238 -93% Q4 e-tron Sportback 2 370 -99% 8 883 -99% Q6 e-tron 627 3,716 -83% 936 6,962 -87% Q6 e-tron Sportback 113 N/A N/A 122 N/A N/A Q8 e-tron 0 210 -100% 0 615 -100% Q8 e-tron Sportback 1 79 -99% 2 209 -99%

What do you think?

This is a massive fall from grace for the Q6, which was actually the bestselling Audi model in Q3 2025 before the $7,500 federal tax credit for EVs expired. Audi's entire EV lineup has been hit hard with only 1,730 units sold so far in 2026. At this point in 2025, Audi sold 11,559 EVs, meaning sales have dropped by 85.0 percent.

Motor1's Take: Audi let its lineup in the US get stale, and it’s going to need more than a few new products to overcome that. Models like the Q6 seemed like they were off to early success, but were poorly timed with an administration that is not EV friendly. Audi will need to bank on the updated Q7 and the all-new Q9 bringing in customers that have been waiting for a big SUV from the brand.

We want your opinion! What would you like to see on Motor1.com? Take our 3 minute survey. - The Motor1.com Team

Share this Story Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Flipboard

Reddit

WhatsApp

E-Mail

copy