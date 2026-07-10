Audi’s New Models Are Carrying It Through 2026
But that doesn't seem to be enough to help the German brand so far this year. Does Audi need more fresh new products?
THE BREAKDOWN
- Audi sells 38,000 vehicles in Q2 2026.
- Sales are down 17 percent in the first half of 2026.
- EV sales took the biggest hit, but new gas models are mostly up.
Audi reported its 2026 second quarter deliveries in the United States, delivering 38,030 vehicles during the second three months of the year. That number is down 3.0 percent from the 39,241 vehicles delivered in Q2 2025. Audi has delivered 67,916 new cars so far in 2026, down 17.0 percent from the first half of 2025 when it sold 81,951 units.
While overall sales are down, both for second quarter and the first half of the year, there are some bright spots in the Audi lineup. The following vehicles all saw increases in Q2:
- A3: up 9%
- A5: up 9%
- A6: up 32%
- Q5: up 30%
- Q8: up 47%
Three of those vehicles—including the A5, A6, and Q5—were recently redesigned, which is positive news for Audi. It shows customers are reacting positively to the company’s new models, and sales are trending in the right direction.
|Model
|Q2 2026
|Q2 2025
|% Change
|2026 YTD
|2025 YTD
|% Change
|A3
|2,862
|2,620
|9%
|5,135
|4,880
|5%
|A4
|0
|97
|-100%
|1
|500
|-100%
|A5
|4,510
|4,154
|9%
|8,882
|8,275
|
7%
|A6
|2,237
|1,693
|32%
|4,263
|3,559
|
20%
|A7
|145
|472
|-69%
|321
|1,094
|-71%
|A8
|312
|394
|-21%
|513
|749
|-32%
|Q3
|6,650
|7,265
|-8
|10,906
|12,612
|-14%
|Q4 e-tron
|60
|877
|-93%
|150
|2,238
|-93%
|Q5
|12,038
|9,255
|30%
|22,138
|22,914
|-3%
|Q7
|4,129
|4,871
|-15%
|7,683
|9,975
|-23%
|Q8
|4,059
|2,764
|47%
|6,344
|5,829
|9%
The following products are also up in sales compared to 2025:
- A3: up 5%
- A5: up 7%
- A6: up 20%
- A6 Sportback e-tron: up 91%
- Q8: up 9%
2025 Audi SQ6 Sportback E-Tron
While Audi’s fresh new products are mostly selling quite well, not all of them are starting 2026 positively. The newly refreshed Audi Q3 is down 8.0 percent in Q2 and down 14.0 percent so far this year. The Q6 E-tron fared far worse with sales down 83.0 percent in Q2 and 87.0 percent through the first half, likely due to the drop in demand for EVs combined with tariffs.
|Model
|Q2 2026
|Q2 2025
|% Change
|2026 YTD
|2025 YTD
|% Change
|A6 Sportback e-tron
|178
|179
|-1%
|342
|179
|91%
|e-tron GT
|107
|223
|-52%
|170
|473
|-64%
|Q4 e-tron
|60
|877
|-93%
|150
|2,238
|-93%
|Q4 e-tron Sportback
|2
|370
|-99%
|8
|883
|-99%
|Q6 e-tron
|627
|3,716
|-83%
|936
|6,962
|-87%
|Q6 e-tron Sportback
|113
|N/A
|N/A
|122
|N/A
|N/A
|Q8 e-tron
|0
|210
|-100%
|0
|615
|-100%
|Q8 e-tron Sportback
|1
|79
|-99%
|2
|209
|-99%
This is a massive fall from grace for the Q6, which was actually the bestselling Audi model in Q3 2025 before the $7,500 federal tax credit for EVs expired. Audi's entire EV lineup has been hit hard with only 1,730 units sold so far in 2026. At this point in 2025, Audi sold 11,559 EVs, meaning sales have dropped by 85.0 percent.
Motor1's Take: Audi let its lineup in the US get stale, and it’s going to need more than a few new products to overcome that. Models like the Q6 seemed like they were off to early success, but were poorly timed with an administration that is not EV friendly. Audi will need to bank on the updated Q7 and the all-new Q9 bringing in customers that have been waiting for a big SUV from the brand.
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