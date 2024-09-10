The Hennessey Venom F5-M Roadster comes with a gated six-speed manual transmission.

Hennessey had to redesign the center console to accommodate the new hardware.

It also made aerodynamic enhancements to the hypercar.

The latest iteration of the Hennessey Venom F5 Roadster is here, and it comes with a gated six-speed manual transmission. Hennessey calls it the F5-M, and adding the new gearbox required the company to tweak the interior to accommodate the new hardware. It also made some aerodynamic enhancements.

The updated center console features horizontal air vents instead of vertical ones, and Hennessey had to redesign the air conditioning controls. The F5-M also has new, jet-fighter-inspired toggle switches for the windows, which sit behind the billet aluminum shift gate and the carbon-fiber shifter.

Hennessey Performance

On the outside, the F5-M gains a 55.0-inch dorsal fin that extends from the roof scoop to the rear deck. Each F5-M features a custom livery that pairs exposed carbon fiber down the spine with bespoke colors of the customer's choice, which Hennessey will delete from its configurator once picked.

One thing that hasn't changed is the engine. The twin-turbocharged 6.6-liter "Fury" V-8 still makes 1,817 horsepower in the Venom F5, which is good for a 0-60 time of 3.3 seconds and a top speed of 311 miles per hour.

If you were hoping to get your hands on one though, we've got bad news. Hennessey has already sold out of all 12 F5-M Roadsters, which start at $2.65 million each. They will be part of the complete, 30-build run of Venom F5 Roadsters.

13 Photos Hennessey Performance