Someone Wanted a Gun Holster in Their Hennessey Venom F5

One great thing about Hennessey’s low-production Venom F5 supercar is the ability for customers to personalize their hypercars. The company has received some interesting requests since it launched the car four years ago, with Hennessey Design Director Nathan Malinick revealing in a recently published interview that at least one person has asked the company to put a gun holster in the glove box of their build.

Malinick called it “very on-brand for Texas” in the CarBuzz interview, but did not reveal if the company fulfilled the request. According to company founder and CEO John Hennessey, its clients embrace its “Texas swag.”

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The added personalization does come at a cost, but one its clients understand. Malinick compared Hennessey’s craftsmanship to “a very fine mechanical watch…. If you appreciate it, you appreciate it. If you don’t, you don’t, and that’s okay.” Some of the paint finishes Hennessey has done have taken hundreds or thousands of hours to complete.

The Venom F5 certainly embraces its brutish identity, with a twin-turbocharged 6.6-liter V-8 engine making 1,817 horsepower and 1,193 pound-feet of torque. It can hit 62 miles per hour in 2.6 seconds and exceed 311 mph. While the car launched four years ago with a seven-speed automated manual, Hennessey revealed the manual-equipped Venom F5-M earlier this year. There’s also a roadster version.

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