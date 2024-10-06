Watch John Hennessey, Mate Rimac, and Christian von Koenigsegg drive each other's cars.

The three walk away impressed by their competitors.

Rimac and Koenigsegg talk about physics while in a Nevera.

Koenigsegg, Rimac, and Hennessey are big names in the hypercar arena. The companies make cars that push the boundaries of engineering and physics, and it’s not often we see their CEOs behind the wheel of their competitors, but Top Gear magazine assembled the three bosses and three of their cars at Sonoma Raceway to see what each thought of the other’s cars.

The three vehicles—Hennessy Venom F5 Revolution, Rimac Nevera, and Koenigsegg Jesko Attack—are pinnacles of performance, with the weakest one still making 1,600 horsepower, about 200 less than the other two.

John Hennessey was the first to go, hopping in the Koenigsegg. He called it a “little intimidating” when the coach started to dial back the traction control, saying, “A car like this should be outrageous.”

Mate Rimac then hopped into the Venom F5 for a spin, calling it a “monster engine in a go-kart. It’s crazy.” Christian von Koenigsegg then drove the Rimac, and he walked away impressed. “It’s very nice, very predictable, very easy to drive. Fun. Powerful,” he said with a smile before taking the Hennessey for a spin.

The video ends with Rimac driving Koenigsegg around the track in the Nevera as the two discuss physics. Part two should be more revealing, as the three debrief from the track session and hopefully get more candid about their competitors.