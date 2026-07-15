Man Buys Car From Carvana. Then He Makes A $32,000 Mistake—It’s Actually Pretty Common

A man says he’s racing against the clock—and his odometer—to get one last repair covered before his car’s warranty expires.

TikTok creator @zee.mughal97, who shares what he calls “long-term ownership lessons,” documented his trip to the dealership as his Audi Q7 approached the end of its warranty coverage.

“Use your warranty, folks! 5 years and 109k of blissful driving. $32,000 of warranty claims,” he wrote in the text overlay of his clip.

He says the SUV was “running and driving best fine,” but had developed a “clunk” coming from the passenger side.

“Take a look at the odometer,” he says before zooming in on the dashboard, which shows 109,870 miles. According to the creator, the Audi dealership was about 20 miles away, while his warranty expired at 110,00 miles.

“Within 130 miles, I’ve already spoken with the Audi dealership, and they’re willing to cover these items under SilverRock care,” he says. Instead of driving the SUV to the dealership, he says he arranged for it to be towed.

“Because once it’s fixed, we have to test drive it to make sure that the car itself is fine,” he explains. “If we go over that 110,000-mile-mark, that’s it.”

He says that in his experience, most warranties won’t cover repairs after the mileage limit is exceeded.

“Use your warranty, folks,” @zee.mughal97 adds. “It will definitely save you thousands of dollars.” He also said he plans to share more about his experience owning the Audi in future videos. As of this writing, his clip had over 10,300 views.

Why Mileage Matters For Warranty Coverage

The creator’s strategy of getting the SUV to the dealership before it crossed 110,000 miles reflects how many vehicle service contracts work.

Unlike factory warranties, which can vary by manufacturer, third-party vehicle service contracts often end when the vehicle reaches a certain number of years or miles, whichever comes first. Once that limit is reached, new repairs are generally no longer eligible for coverage unless the contract says otherwise or the customer purchases additional coverage.

That is why many drivers pay close attention to their odometers as coverage nears its end. If they notice a warning light or drivability issue before the warranty expires, it is usually worth scheduling an inspection as soon as possible.

SilverRock, the warranty company mentioned in the video, says coverage depends on the specific vehicle service contract (VSC) purchased and whether the failed component is included. It also notes that routine maintenance items—such as oil changes, filters, brake replacements, alignments, and tires—are generally the owner's responsibility, while covered mechanical failures are handled under the contract.

Even so, drivers should remember that not every repair will be automatically approved by their car's warranty. Typically, dealerships still have to diagnose the problem before a warranty company decides whether the issue qualifies under the contract’s terms.

So while getting the Audi to the dealership before it hit 110,000 miles was important, it wasn’t a guarantee (at least before the creator called the shop to verify they could help him out). But taking it there gave him a chance to have the problem looked at while the warranty was still active.

Drivers Shared Their Own Warranty Wins

The creator’s claim that he’d received tens of thousands of dollars in covered repairs caught viewers’ attention.

“$32k of warranty claims!!?” one commenter wrote.

Others responded by sharing their own experiences with extended warranties.

“My folks had something similar with their factory warranty and extended factory warranty,” one person wrote. “Transmission replaced at 70k (around $8k) covered by warranty, Engine replaced 25k miles later for $9k, also covered by warranty. Total almost $20k in warranty repairs.”

“I used my warranty after only 1000 miles for a blown head gasket, 5k in damage, and I’m covered another 24k miles definitely get a warranty and use it,” another wrote.

“We bought a warranty through MOPAR for my Stelvio & they’ve paid out $22k in repairs in around a year lol,” another commenter said.

Some Audi owners said the coverage had paid for itself.

“2017 Q7 3.0T (96k miles) here,” one viewer wrote. “We’ve been quoted $40k worth of repairs without a warranty.”

Others praised the company that the creator mentioned.

“What warranty company is it? I also have a Q7!” one commenter asked.

“Silver-rock is epic! Never had an issue or denied claim,” the creator replied.

Still, not everyone had the same experience.

What do you think?

“Oh they refused to cover a power train issue,” one commenter wrote. “I paid $7k for all the [warranties]. They screwed us over…”

Motor1 reached out to @zee.mughal97 via TikTok direct message. We’ll update this story if we hear back.

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