Volkswagen Group Speaks Out On Reports It Could Sell Some Brands

THE BREAKDOWN The VW Group's statement doesn't necessarily deny the rumors.

All brands sitting under the corporate umbrella must 'transform profoundly."

The automotive conglomerate admits its "business model no longer works."

It feels like Porsche’s decision to walk away from Bugatti Rimac went largely unnoticed, even though it really shouldn’t have. It marked the end of an era, especially for those of us who grew up seeing the Veyron as the ultimate car. With Porsche selling its stake in Bugatti Rimac, Bugatti is no longer part of the Volkswagen Group for the first time since 1998.

A new report from a reputable publication alleges there could be at least one more name crossed off the list of VW Group-owned brands as the automaker looks to raise money to fund its restructuring plan. The Financial Times (subscription required) alleges that the company’s advisers are pushing for additional businesses to be put up for sale, including the motorcycle brand Ducati.

Additionally, advisers reportedly want Lamborghini to transition from a privately owned business, as it has been since the VW Group acquired it in 1998, to a publicly traded company. Why? The VW Group would still control the Raging Bull brand through its Audi subsidiary while raising capital by selling shares to the public.

Photo by: Lamborghini

The VW Group Responds To Rumors

Our sister site RideApart reached out to the VW Group for comment on The Financial Times report. To their surprise, and ours, a spokesperson for the German automotive giant didn’t flatly deny the rumors. While our colleagues rightly asked about Ducati’s fate, the company’s response (full statement here) was broader, saying all of its brands and subsidiaries must “transform profoundly.” It also said a “realignment of the company” is underway.

The full statement also explains that the “business model no longer works,” particularly the longstanding approach of developing cars in Germany and building them in Europe for export markets. We’ve actually heard this before. In July 2025, then-Porsche CEO Oliver Blume told employees in an email seen by Bloomberg that the “business model, which has served us well for many decades, no longer works in its current form.” Blume has since stepped down to focus on leading the broader VW Group.

The VW Group Is Downsizing

Bugatti isn’t the only asset the VW Group is offloading. Last week, it announced plans to sell its majority stake in the Everllence marine diesel engine business, raising around €7.4 billion (about $8.4 billion). Additionally, Bild (subscription required) reports that the automated driving partnership between software unit CARIAD and Bosch could come to an end despite a €1.5 billion ($1.7 billion) investment.

The company’s organizational overhaul could also include shutting down four factories and cutting 100,000 jobs, according to German business publication Manager Magazin.

Suffice it to say, all signs point to a storm brewing in Wolfsburg.

2027 Lamborghini Urus SE Performante 97 Source: Lamborghini

What do you think?

Motor1's Take: It appears the VW Group is undergoing a dramatic transformation, shrinking its footprint to raise funds for a stronger future. Deep job cuts, multiple plant closures, and the sale of key assets all seem to be on the table, but nothing is official until the company confirms it. For now, the only confirmed moves are Porsche’s exit from Bugatti Rimac and the VW Group’s decision to sell a 51-percent stake in Everllence while retaining the remaining 49 percent in the medium term.

The VW Group has already announced plans to reduce its workforce in Germany by more than 35,000 by the end of the decade, but the cuts could ultimately run much deeper. Eliminating 100,000 jobs would be unprecedented for the automotive industry and would underscore just how dire the situation has become for the German giant.

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