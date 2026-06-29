This Adorable Buggy Is Street-Legal But Costs More Than A Corolla

THE BREAKDOWN Amble One beach buggy revealed as a neighborhood electric vehicle.

It has a 60-mile range and a top speed of over 40 mph.

Pricing starts at $25,000 with deliveries in 2028.

If you live near the water or anywhere golf carts are prevalent but want a vehicle that's more unique, there's a new option about to hit the market. Say hello to the Amble One, an adorable electric buggy that wants to take over your nearest beach town or luxury resort.

Reservations for the Amble One are now open with a $100 deposit, though deliveries are not set to begin until 2028. Like the Slate Truck, the One is set to cost just $25,000 (plus VAT), and Amble says the electric vehicle will be street legal. Since this buggy doesn't have airbags and other safety equipment, it will be sold as a neighborhood electric vehicle, meaning it will have certain speed and driving restrictions.

The company touts a 12.0 kilowatt-hour battery driving a 20 horsepower rear electric motor, good for over 60 miles of driving range. On an AC outlet, it should take around five and a half hours to recharge the battery.

Though the website claims a top speed of over 40 mph, NEV regulations vary from state to state and may limit the Amble One to roads with posted speed limits of 35 mph. Per the United States Department of Energy, medium-speed EVs are permitted on 45 mph roads "in counties consisting of islands that are only connected to the mainland by ferry routes."

So while the Amble One will be as affordable as the Slate Truck, it won't be nearly as practical, since you can't drive it on all public roads. Even if it could go faster, you likely wouldn’t want to since the Amble One does not have any doors or windows as standard. The company teases some accessory doors as "weather protection," but they are only shown in a drawing.

What do you think?

Amble imagines this as a more stylish golf cart replacement, and in that goal, the company has hit the mark. The aluminum frame and polymer body features mounting points for baskets, straps, mirrors, and other storage accessories, making the vehicle adaptable to your needs. It has four seats, three of which fold down to fit larger objects like a surfboard. Fully independent suspension should ensure the Amble One is more comfortable than the average golf cart, which it should be for $25,000.

Motor1's Take: The Amble One is not a new concept, as vehicles like the Moke and Myers Manx are already popular in the United States. This new one should slot in to what appears to be a growing market, though there does not appear to be any centrally tracked sales data for NEVs in the US, at least none that is publicly available.

We want your opinion! What would you like to see on Motor1.com? Take our 3 minute survey. - The Motor1.com Team

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