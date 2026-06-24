The Slate Truck Is More Expensive Than Expected

The Breakdown The Slate Truck will have a starting price of $24,950, while the Slate SUV will start at $29,950.

The EV offers more range than initially announced, with up to 205 miles available from a 65.0-kilowatt-hour battery.

Slate also increased the EV’s payload and towing capacity to 1,500 pounds and 2,000 pounds, respectively.

A lot has changed since Slate announced its first models in April 2025. For one, the promised starting price of around $20,000, after federal tax incentives, is no longer possible. The EV will now start at $24,950 for the Truck and $29,950 for the SUV, but Slate also made a few changes to the model since its introduction.

The EV will have a larger 65.0-kilowatt-hour lithium-iron-phosphate battery that offers up to 205 miles of range in the pickup, a jump from 150 miles with a 52.7-kWh pack. Horsepower from the single electric motor is down from 201 to 181, but torque remains unchanged at 195 pound-feet.

Slate claims the truck needs 8.0 seconds to hit 60 miles per hour and has an estimated top speed of 90 mph. The truck weighs 4,048 pounds, while the SUV is 4,335 lbs.

Another change is the increased payload and towing capacities for the Truck, up to 1,550 lbs and 2,000 lbs, respectively. Those numbers fall to 1,263 lbs and 1,824 lbs for the SUV.

Slate SUV Photo by: Slate

What Slate Offers

Slate says the Truck and SUV are “Built for the millions of hardworking people looking for a vehicle that will adapt to their changing needs without breaking the bank.” It has half the parts of a typical pickup, no touchscreen, and physical controls while accommodating customization and repairability.

The automaker will allow Truck buyers to upgrade their vehicles to an SUV after purchase, available in Squareback and Fastback designs. It’s available with over 175 accessories.

Customers will be able to buy stereos, roof racks, seat covers, and more, alongside over 100 wraps at launch, as Slate builds every vehicle in gray. Slate says full vehicle warps will cost under $500.

Each Truck and SUV will come with a 10-year, 110,000-mile battery and powertrain warranty, too. The company said it expects deliveries to begin in the fourth quarter of this year.

22 Source: Slate

Motor1’s Take: Slate might have been unable to offer buyers a truly cheap electric truck, but it does offer more than price if the company can deliver on its promises. The desire to work on and repair your own vehicle is growing, but is it enough to sustain an entirely new automaker?

What do you think?

Is the $25,000 Slate Truck and $30,000 Slate SUV still worth the price?

Only time will tell.

Gallery: Slate Truck

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