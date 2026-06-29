Mazda Doesn't Think The SUV Boom Will End Anytime Soon

the breakdown Mazda says the global SUV boom is still growing.

The automaker believes sedans won't reverse the trend.

The upcoming CX-6e SUV has reportedly attracted more pre-orders than the Mazda 6e sedan in Australia.

Even though there’s some belief in the industry that sedans will make a major comeback (ourselves included), not everyone is as convinced. Despite Mazda’s recent investments in passenger cars abroad, the Japanese automaker says demand for SUVs will continue climbing worldwide.

Speaking to Australia’s CarSales about global market trends, Mazda 6e program manager Hiroshi Ozawa dismissed the idea that SUV demand has plateaued. He said:

'Globally, I believe that the SUV will still grow. That's our projection.'

Mazda believes compact SUVs like the CX-5 still represent the biggest opportunity moving forward. Ozawa pointed to Europe, where tighter city streets continue pushing buyers toward smaller vehicles, while China is seeing rapid growth in the segment. North America, meanwhile, remains firmly committed to crossovers.

While the company recently revived the Mazda6 name in markets like Australia with the electric 6e sedan, Mazda still has new electric crossovers like the CX-6e on the way. More than 1,000 buyers have already placed pre-orders for the CX-6e ahead of its launch, according to Mazda. That's comfortably ahead of the roughly 700 pre-orders generated by the Mazda 6e sedan.

Mazda CX-50 Hybrid Photo by: Mazda

SUVs Still Dominate

Even as automakers like Mazda introduce stylish new sedans abroad, most customers still clearly want the practicality and versatility that SUVs offer. That's reflected across much of the global market.

SUVs now account for roughly 63 percent of new-vehicle sales in Australia, and crossover demand continues to dominate in North America as well. While passenger cars may be enjoying a modest resurgence thanks to new EVs, Mazda clearly doesn't see that changing the industry's long-term trajectory.

What do you think?

If Mazda's prediction is right, expect more compact crossovers to arrive over the next several years.

48 Source: Jeff Perez / Motor1

Motor1’s Take: The sedan isn't dead, but it doesn't look like the SUV's reign is ending anytime soon. Automakers like Mazda continue to roll out new compact options as demand grows globally.

Source: CarSales

We want your opinion! What would you like to see on Motor1.com? Take our 3 minute survey. - The Motor1.com Team

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