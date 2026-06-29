Mazda Suggests The New Miata Will Be The Last With A Gas Engine

The Breakdown The next-generation Miata will use a bigger engine.

The naturally aspirated 2.5-liter unit is part of a new Skyactiv-Z engine family.

A Mazda executive suggests it'll be the final MX-5 with a combustion engine.

We’ve written extensively about the next Miata, even though the overhauled roadster is not coming anytime soon. That’s even though the “ND” generation is already over a decade old. The venerable age is usually a problem in today’s ultra-competitive market, but it’s actually an asset in the MX-5’s case. Everyone loves the diminutive, lightweight sports car for its back-to-basics formula, harking back to the analog era.

A few months back, Mazda Europe Design Director and design boss Jo Stenuit revealed the new one “will take a few more years” before it hits the market. When it eventually does, it may signal the beginning of the end for the combustion engine. Car Expert cites Mazda Australia CEO Vinesh Bhindi, who reportedly heard from a company executive who arrived Down Under a few months back that the fifth-gen Miata will likely be the last with a gas engine.

“One of the executives who visited us early in the year said ‘yes, there will be a new one. When? We can’t comment.’ He also hinted at it possibly being the last ICE [internal combustion engine] version.”

Photo by: Chris Rosales / Motor1

The New Miata Will Get A Bigger Engine

Through various voices from within the Zoom-Zoom company, Mazda has already shared some key details about the “NE” generation. The next MX-5 is expected to use a larger powertrain, namely a 2.5-liter unit from the forthcoming Skyactiv-Z engine family. It’ll stay naturally aspirated and send power to the rear wheels through a six-speed manual gearbox.

There are plans to keep the next Miata under 1,000 kilograms (2,204 pounds), which would be an impressive feat given the increasingly long list of mandated safety features. Achieving the targeted curb weight would be downright remarkable should the new MX-5 need to incorporate some form of electrification to comply with ever-stricter emissions regulations. Whether a mild hybrid setup is planned remains unclear, but the “NE” may need some electric assistance to lower its CO 2 levels.

The Next Miata Is Unlikely To Arrive Before 2028

When should we realistically expect the new Miata? The Skyactiv-Z engine won’t debut in a production car until late 2027 in a hybrid CX-5. That means the next MX-5 isn’t coming before 2028 at the earliest. Given the long life cycles of the “NC” and “ND,” the new one could stick around throughout the 2030s.

However, we remain cautious about its future in Europe, given how carmakers active in the EU region must slash their CO 2 emissions by 90 percent by 2035 compared to 2021 levels. Hopefully, Mazda can make the math work in the Miata’s favor and keep it alive on the continent. That said, it currently lacks the EVs needed to offset the higher emissions from gas cars.

31 Source: Mazda

What do you think?

Motor1's Take: Even if the next-next-gen Miata goes fully electric at some point, it’s unlikely to happen in the next 10 to 15 years. That leaves enthusiasts with plenty of time to buy one while there’s still a combustion engine under the hood.

With Mazda vowing to keep the traditional recipe alive for the fifth-gen model, there are good times ahead before the bad ones inevitably arrive.

Source: Car Expert

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