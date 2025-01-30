Ford Has a New Megazilla Crate Engine With Even More Power
The supercharged 7.3-liter V-8 now makes over 1,000 horsepower. It'll likely cost over $30,000.
Listen up tuners: Ford has a pair of new supercharged crate engines for you to tinker with. Based on naturally aspirated versions of the company's 5.0-liter and 7.3-liter V-8s, they promise huge power and lots of noise.
The more powerful of the duo is dubbed the Megazilla 2.0. Essentially a supercharged version of the original Megazilla, the 7.3-liter engine gets a forged crankshaft, forged pistons, and forged connecting rods, like the first iteration. But thanks to the 3.0-liter Whipple-style supercharger, Ford says the Megazilla 2.0 is capable of over 1,000 horsepower. That's a big jump over the original's 615 hp and 670 pound-feet of torque.
The first Megazilla was priced from $22,995, and the supercharger on its own is priced from $9,995. Ford hasn't released pricing for the 2.0, but simple math leads us to believe this new engine will cost well over $30,000, or about the same as a new Mustang EcoBoost. At least you get a two-year, 24,000-mile warranty.
If you can't swing that, a supercharged version of Ford's iconic 5.0-liter Coyote V-8 will also soon be available. It gets the same 3.0-liter Whipple blower, allowing the engine to make a gargantuan 800 hp and 615 lb-ft of torque—gains of 300 hp and 197 lb-ft, respectively.
Seeing as how a basic Coyote crate engine starts at $11,500, this one should cost just over 20 grand, based on the price of the supercharger. And unlike Megazilla 2.0, which is designated for off-road use only, Ford promises the supercharged 5.0 is legal to run on the street. And like the Megazilla, it gets the same 2-year, 24,000-mile warranty.
Both engines are set to go on sale in the fourth quarter of 2025, which is when we should get more concrete pricing details. The supercharger is available right now, so if you have a 2024 or newer Mustang, you can kick off your hot-rodding fantasies today.
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