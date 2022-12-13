Listen to this article

Ford’s Megazilla crate engine is finally here. The automaker revealed the beastly power plant at this year’s Performance Racing Industry show in Indianapolis, and we have more than just a name for the revised 7.3-liter engine.

The Megazilla produces 615 horsepower (458 kilowatts) and 640 pound-feet (867 Newton-meters) of torque. All that twist peaks at 3,800 rpm, but over 500 lb-ft (677 Nm) is available from 2,500 to 6,000 rpm. The new crate engine is an upgraded and more powerful version of the brand’s 7.3-liter Godzilla V8 that’s designed to be easier to fit into cars, expanding its application beyond just trucks.

Gallery: Ford Megazilla 7.3-Liter Crate Engine

The engine features a cast iron block, a production forged steel crankshaft, Mahle forged pistons, Callies forged H-beam connecting rods, and CNC-ported cylinder heads. The engine on display at PRI also features the 92-millimeter throttle body from the Mustang Shelby GT500 – replacing the 80-mm unit – and a low-profile intake manifold.

Ford initially launched the engine in the 2020 Super Duty pickup. The Godzilla motor in the truck cranks out 430 hp (320 kW) and 475 lb-ft (644 Nm) of torque, which is below the Megazilla’s output by a wide margin.

The extra power will help the crate motor find its way into various vehicles and be a strong base for tuners to build off of. One has already managed to crank the Godzilla motor to over 780 hp (581 kW). Adding a supercharger to the naturally aspirated mill got the engine’s output to 1,600 hp (1,193 kW). We expect high-powered versions to appear once it’s available to the public.

Ford hasn’t announced the pricing for the Megazilla yet. However, we know Ford Performance sells the Godzilla crate motor for $9,175, so expect the Megazilla to cost more. The Blue Oval’s display at the PRI show said the engine would go on sale in the second quarter of 2023, so we’ll see the engine become available before the second half of next year. Official pricing information should arrive closer to its on-sale date.