Forget an LS Swap. Get This Cadillac XLR-V Crate Engine Instead

Chevrolet small-block engines are usually the go-to for anyone looking to add immediate, affordable horsepower to their next project car. But this isn’t your run-of-the-mill GM crate motor. This V-8 comes specifically from a Cadillac XLR-V, and for enough money, you can attempt to shoehorn it into your next build.

A company called SLT Performance Parts lists the stock V-8 on eBay for a cool $6,935 at the time of writing. It’s still covered in original plastic and housed within its shipping crate. Considering the XLR-V ended production in 2009, this motor has likely been sitting in this Wisconsin shop for the last 15 years.

Photos by: SLT Performance Parts / eBay

The XLR-V’s V-8 was a modified version of GM’s 4.6-liter Northstar engine, which the company used in less exciting Cadillac models of the day, like the SRX SUV and the STS sedan. The stock 4.6-liter engine made just 320 horsepower and 310 pound-feet of torque.

What do you think?

But thanks to an Eaton supercharger and four intercoolers tacked on, the XLR-V's version of the Northstar V-8 made 443 hp and 414 lb-ft in production form. Engineers also tweaked the engine down from its original 4.6 liters to 4.4 liters in the V model.

Unfortunately, this particular engine doesn’t come with the factory supercharger or intake. That means you’ll have to source those parts yourself to get it back up to original spec—which might be difficult. But if you’re looking for a unique and affordable crate engine for your next project, this could be the one.

9 Source: SLT Performance Parts / eBay

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Source: eBay via Silodrome

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