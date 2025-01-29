Honda Just Recalled a Bunch of Cars Over Stalling Engines

Honda has recalled 294,612 vehicles, including two Acura models, for engines that could stall with little to no warning. The problem highlights an obvious safety risk, but thankfully, the fix is an easy software update. Still, with well over a quarter-million vehicles affected, this is one of the largest automaker recalls so far in 2025.

The issue is relegated to V-6 engines in the 2022-2025 Acura MDX Type S, the 2021-2025 TLX Type S, and the 2023-2025 Honda Pilot. According to recall documents at the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, a software glitch in the computer for the fuel system could lead to "sudden changes in the throttle opening" that can either reduce power or stall the engine altogether. It's worth noting the recall makes no mention of engine speed suddenly going up.

A more detailed explanation points the finger at Denso, supplier of the problematic computer. Apparently, settings on the "correction control logic of the air flow rate and fuel injection volume were improper," according to recall documents. The takeaway is that, in some circumstances, this could trigger a certain type of failure that can stall the engine.

What do you think?

A simple software update should fix the problem, says Honda. The company will begin notifying affected owners on March 17, but dealer notification is already underway. This isn't something an over-the-air update can handle, so it does require a visit to an authorized Honda/Acura dealership.

The problem was first noticed in early December 2023 by Honda directly through telematics data. In April 2024, Denso advised Honda there could be a software issue. On January 9, Honda determined that the engine could stall, and a week after that, the company issued the recall. The automaker is not aware of any injuries or crashes, but there are 674 warranty claims related to the problem.

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Source: National Highway Traffic Safety Administration

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