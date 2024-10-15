Honda has issued a recall for 720,000 vehicles due to a defective high-pressure fuel pump.

Models like the Accord, Civic, and CR-V hybrids are affected by the latest recall.

Customers will be able to get a free inspection and a replacement fuel pump if their vehicles are affected.

Last week Honda recalled 1.7 million cars for incorrectly built steering racks. That extended to models like the Civic, CR-V, and Acura Integra. This week, the Japanese automaker is recalling another 720,000 cars—this time for defective high-pressure fuel pumps.

According to Honda, more than 700,000 vehicles in the US built for the 2023, 2024, and 2025 model years may have faulty fuel pumps that need to be replaced. That includes 2023-2024 Honda Accords and Accord Hybrids, 2025 Honda Civic Sedans and Civic Sedan Hybrids, and 2023-2025 Honda CR-V Hybrids. The company says that the defective high-pressure pump in these models may crack from the inside and lead to fuel leaks, which could cause a fire.

Thankfully, Honda says it hasn’t received any confirmed reports of a crash or injuries related to the incident. Customers affected by the recall should take their vehicles to the dealership to be inspected and fixed either way (free of charge, of course). Honda will replace the defective fuel pump. Any owners potentially affected by the recall will get a letter in the mail from Honda beginning in December.

This latest recall is yet another problem plaguing Honda vehicles so far in 2024. Back in April, NHTSA began investigating more than 3 million Honda Accord and CR-V models for potential automatic emergency braking issues that came with reports of 31 crashes and 58 injuries. That investigation has yet to be resolved.

Combine that with the 1.2 million cars the company recalled recently, and this latest issue is another drop in the bucket.