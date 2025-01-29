Thanks, Tariffs: Your Next Porsche Might Be Made In America

Update: Added a statement from an Audi spokesperson.

New White House policies have some automakers are concerned about the potential for big tariffs on imported goods. Tariffs on $20 t-shirts probably aren't a big deal. But $90,000 automobiles? That's a different story.

That's why Volkswagen Group is reportedly considering some production changes. German publication Handelsblatt cites anonymous sources familiar with the situation as saying Porsche and Audi could send at least some production to the US.

There's no mention of specific models or a timeframe for when this could happen, but the report points out the new Scout Motors plant could be tapped for Audi production. It's currently under construction in South Carolina, and will manufacture the Traveler SUV and Terra pickup. Since both are electric, this suggests Audi could shift some E-Tron manufacturing to the States.

Photo by: Audi

What do you think?

A bit further west, the report mentions VW's existing plant in Chattanooga, Tennessee as a possible site for Audi and Porsche production. The relatively new facility came online in 2011; current production includes the VW Atlas and ID.4. Given the popularity of SUVs in general, building something like the Audi Q5 or Porsche Macan makes sense here. Presently, there are no Audis or Porsches made in the US.

Porsche declined our request for comment on the news. Audi also had no comment, but did provide the following statement:

"The US is key to Audi’s success globally and we are focused on sustainable, responsible growth through transformation."

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Source: Handelsblatt via Automotive News Europe

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