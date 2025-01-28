This Porsche Taycan GTS Just Set a Ridiculous New Drift Record

The Porsche Taycan has earned another Guinness World Records title. Earlier this month, Porsche Experience instructor Jens Richter completed the longest continuous drift on ice in an electric vehicle. He went 132 laps, driving 10.876 miles in 46 minutes.

Richter set the record at the company’s Arctic Center in Finland, 93 miles north of the Arctic Circle. The Porsche Experience team created a 193.5-foot diameter drift circle for the attempt, but it didn’t go exactly according to plan.

Photo by: Porsche

He had to abort his first attempt in the GTS at 6.83 miles because the track was deteriorating too fast. The team switched to tires with smaller spikes—Porsche used commercially available Michelin rubber with 0.4-inch spikes—and the cooler nighttime temperatures helped keep the track firm.

The Taycan GTS has two electric motors and all-wheel drive, making 690 horsepower. Porsche tracked the car's distance through GPS while also logging speed, braking, and throttle.

What do you think?

Richter beat the previous EV drift record of 9.202 miles set in China by Wang Zhilong in February 2023. BMW holds the record for the longest drift ever, with an M5 going 232.5 miles over eight hours. BMW's attempt was so long, it had to refuel the M5 mid-drift.

This is the Taycan’s fourth Guinness World Records title. The model earned its first in 2020 when a Taycan drifted 210 laps in 55 minutes. In 2021, racing driver Leh Keen achieved the fastest vehicle speed in an enclosed building, hitting 165.1 kilometers per hour. Its third came in 2023 when a Taycan Cross Turismo achieved the greatest altitude change by an EV.

Get the best news, reviews, columns, and more delivered straight to your inbox, daily. back Subscribe Terms of Use. For more info, read our Privacy Policy

Source: Porsche

We want your opinion! What would you like to see on Motor1.com? Take our 3 minute survey. - The Motor1.com Team

Share this Story Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Flipboard

Reddit

WhatsApp

E-Mail

copy