Audi Made an Electric Off-Roader With Portal Axles

These images might look like they come from a generative artificial intelligence program, but they're the real deal. Audi has engineered a bonkers off-roader based on one of its many unassuming electric SUVs. This wild one-off concept started as a Q6 Sportback E-Tron, and then it received a complete makeover, which involved adding portal axles. That's right–an Audi with portal axles.

But what are portal axles anyway? A system of gears housed at the ends of the axles or control arms near the wheels boosts ground clearance beneath the axle. This design elevates the axle's centerline, lifting the differential higher relative to the wheel mounting surface while simultaneously lowering the wheels in relation to the differential and axle tubes or control arms. Audi doesn't detail its high-riding contraption, but it does say the portal axles represent a new development.

Photo by: Audi

Portal axles on a production vehicle are quite rare. Mercedes has the best-known models, specifically the G500 4×4², the G63 AMG 6x6, and the Unimog. It's worth noting that the Toyota Mega Cruiser and Hummer H1 also had this suspension technology. Portal axles are typically found in military vehicles.

Images shared by the Audi Sport performance division show the Q6 Sportback E-Tron sitting high on Venom Power Terra Hunter X/T all-terrain tires. The go-anywhere EV flaunts bulging arches and a roof rack with extra lights. Below the main headlights, additional LEDs look like they came from a Volkswagen Golf GTI. It appears Audi shaved off the front bumper a bit to increase the approach angle even more.

Photo by: Audi

What do you think?

Audi doesn't say whether its off-roader is based on the regular Q6 E-Tron or the spicy SQ6 E-Tron. In production guise, the hot one pumps out 483 horsepower from a dual-motor setup and does 0 to 60 mph in 4.3 seconds when using launch control. Flat out, it'll do an electronically limited 143 mph (230 km/h). The SQ6 has all-wheel drive and a 94.4-kWh battery pack with enough juice for 377 miles (607 kilometers) in the WLTP cycle.

We'll see more of this concept soon, ideally with full technical specifications. A production Audi with portal axles would be neat, but that's just wishful thinking at this point.

Get the best news, reviews, columns, and more delivered straight to your inbox, daily. back Subscribe Terms of Use. For more info, read our Privacy Policy

Source: Audi

We want your opinion! What would you like to see on Motor1.com? Take our 3 minute survey. - The Motor1.com Team

Share this Story Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Flipboard

Reddit

WhatsApp

E-Mail

copy