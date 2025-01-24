Miata 35th Anniversary Is Priced Right, But Good Luck Finding One

Mazda unveiled the 35th Anniversary MX-5 Miata last year, giving us a look at how the company plans to celebrate 35 years of the world's greatest roadster. Now we have details for the version you can buy in the States. There's good news and bad news.

Let's begin with the good news. Pricing starts at $37,435, which is just slightly more than the Grand Touring model it's based on. It's also available solely with the six-speed manual, maintaining its status as a purist sports car.

As for the bad news, Mazda is only building 300 for the US market. That could be a double whammy for Miata fans looking to get one. It will be hard to find, and its rarity all but ensures dealer markups above the MSRP.

Photo by: Mazda

Those who do get one won't have any choice in color or options. The Miata 35th Anniversary is available only in Artisan Red Metallic with a trim-exclusive tan Nappa leather interior. The soft top matches the interior, and you'll find 35th Anniversary logos on the headrests. There's more 35th Anniversary branding with badges on the rear fenders, and at the back, there's a color-matched spoiler.

According to Mazda's online configurator, the 35th Anniversary comes with every additional add-on as standard. There are no available options.

What do you think?

There's one other tidbit that comes with 35th Anniversary ownership. Mazda will host a "special owner experience that is sure to excite," according to the automaker. There's no additional info on the "experience," but we certainly hope it includes some laps on a track. This is a Miata, after all.

Mazda advises would-be buyers to contact their local dealer or hit up the company website to inquire about getting a 35th Anniversary model. With only 300 planned, you should probably act fast.

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Source: Mazda

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