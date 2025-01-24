Dodge is Looking for 'Badassadors' to Promote Its Cars

Remember Dodge's cheeky Chief Donut Maker gig from 2022? It seems the automaker is up for more non-traditional representation from enthusiasts with a new "Badassador" program. The search for new brand ambassadors kicks off at Barrett-Jackson's Scottsdale auction.

“We continue to push the boundaries of performance, and we’re looking for brand ambassadors who are also ready to shake up the status quo,” said Dodge CEO Matt McAlear. “If Dodge isn’t pushing boundaries, if Dodge isn’t making people uncomfortable, we wouldn’t be Dodge, and those are the kind of ambassadors the brand is looking for: enthusiasts who disrupt, who will stand out and shine a light on the next generation of Dodge muscle.”

Photo by: Dodge

What exactly does a Badassador do? According to Dodge, these individuals will get special access to vehicles for unique content. They'll attend events where their badassery skills will be exercised to the fullest extent. They'll be featured on Dodge's social media channels and interview everyone from company executives to celebrities. And they'll get all kinds of Dodge swag for their efforts. Unlike the Chief Donut Maker, who got a $150,000 paycheck, there's no mention of any monetary compensation for badassadors.

What do you think?

Of course, things have changed somewhat since the Chief Donut Maker days. Among other things, donuts aren't so easy to make with Dodge's current lineup. The Hornet is spritely with 288 horsepower in R/T trim, but its hybrid all-wheel-drive powertrain simply isn't capable of hooligan antics. The Durango endures for 2025 as the final home for the supercharged Hellcat V-8, but it also wields all-wheel-drive grip and lacks any sort of burnout mode. And then there's the new Charger Daytona, which has a drift and donut mode but can't do a burnout. At least, not yet.

Would-be badassadors can jump over to Dodgegarage to fill out the form. The company will also have a kiosk at its display during Barrett-Jackson's Scottsdale auction, running through January 26.

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Source: Dodge

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