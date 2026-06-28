McMurtry Teases Production Version Of Its Wild Electric Hypercar

THE BREAKDOWN The McMurtry Spéirling Pure is the production version of the automaker's wild track-focused electric hypercar.

McMurtry will build just 100 examples with deliveries expected to begin in the latter half of 2026.

The Spéirling produces more than 1,000 horsepower, weighs just 2,860 pounds, and can go from 0-60 mph in 1.55 seconds.

The McMurtry Spéirling appears to be just about ready for prime time. McMurtry has released a teaser image of its upcoming Spéirling Pure, the production version of its wild electric fan car.

If you're in the market for such a vehicle, put your accountant on notice that McMurtry will debut the Spéirling Pure next week. Deliveries are slated to begin later on in 2026. And just 100 examples are to be built, with an asking price of £995,000 before destination and handling (that's over $1.3MM at current exchange rates).

Gallery: McMurtry Spéirling Pure 13

Since its debut, the Spéirling has set about shattering our notions of what's capable from a road-going passenger car. The electric track-only hypercar delivers up to 4,400 pounds of downforce at 0 miles per hour. It does this through its fascinating underfloor fan setup.

Add in the ability to deliver over 1,000 horsepower in a vehicle that weighs just 2,860 pounds, and you have a truly awesome driving experience at your hands. McMurtry says the Spéirling Pure can dole out a 1.55-second 0-60 mph time, handle 3g of cornering force, and boasts a 190 mph top speed.

McMurtry says the car can handle drivers up to 6'5" tall. The Spéirling Pure is also eligible for various US and European racing series, and the automaker will offer optional factory support if you want to go racing for real.

You'll be able to run the car for up to 20 minutes at a time at full GT3 race pace before needing to charge the 100.0-kWh battery pack. Keep a 350-kW charger handy, though, and you'll be back on the track in just 25 minutes.

Motor1's Take: We look forward to seeing the full production spec of the Spéirling Pure, as we're quite curious about the cabin layout. Regardless, that will be one of the least interesting aspects of the car, considering it can, quite literally, be driven upside down.

What do you think?

The McMurtry Spéirling Pure is easily one of the wildest vehicles to come along in quite some time. The price, while quite high, hardly seems outrageous for what could be considered an engineering marvel.

And if you own one, take it to a track day and don't win, you should probably return the car.

Stay informed with our newsletter every weekday back Subscribe Terms of Use. For more info, read our Privacy Policy

We want your opinion! What would you like to see on Motor1.com? Take our 3 minute survey. - The Motor1.com Team

Share this Story Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Flipboard

Reddit

WhatsApp

E-Mail

copy