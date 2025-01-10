The Charger EV Can't Do a Burnout. Dodge Says It's Fixing That
The new version of Line Lock launches next year alongside the SRT model.
Dodge's omission of its line lock feature and the Charger Daytona's inability to perform standing burnouts should be resolved with the SRT variant that's coming next year. At a subdued North American International Auto Show in Detroit, Dodge CEO Matt McAlear told Motor1 that line lock is "still something we're focused on for the SRT variant that'll come out in '26" when asked about the must-have muscle car feature.
The new Charger Daytona EV, which Dodge confirmed last month lacks the feature but wouldn't elaborate as to why, is finally reaching dealers this week. McAlear is excited that people will finally get to experience the car. "This is a vehicle that truly doesn't come through over the internet," he said. "You have to get behind the wheel."
Those upset at the model's lack of a combustion engine must be patient. The combustion-powered Charger Sixpack, which has McAlear said will serve as the model's entry point, arrives next year. The brand will also continue to produce the 5.7-liter Hemi V-8 and the supercharged 6.2-liter into the 2025 calendar year for the Durango SUV, but Dodge hasn't made any announcements about future powertrains beyond that.
McAlear wouldn't divulge much about what we can expect in the Charger's future. However, he said people should look at what the company has done with the Charger and Challenger over the last decade-plus. The Charger initially launched with two V-6 engine options and a pair of Hemi V-8s, working toward the Hellcat and Demon models that define the brand today for many enthusiasts.
The Charger Daytona Scat Pack outperforms the Hellcat Redeye. Plus it's cheaper, according to the executive. And it's the starting point for this generation. Dodge has already teased a more powerful Banshee variant, but those hoping to see a Hemi in a future Charger might not get their wish.
"Is V-8 a bad word?" McAlear said. "No, we're not telling anybody to fall out of love with the V-8. Have we announced anything? No, but we're just getting started."
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