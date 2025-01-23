Fiat Tops Stellantis Sales for the Fourth Consecutive Year

14. That's how many automakers are under the giant Stellantis umbrella. In 2024, Fiat sold the most cars yet again. It's the fourth consecutive year that the Italian marque delivered more vehicles than any other brand from the automotive conglomerate. That's despite the fact shipments last year dropped by about 11.11% compared to 2023, falling to just over 1.2 million units.

But how is Fiat the most popular Stellantis brand when it barely sells cars in the United States? Indeed, Americans only bought 1,528 vehicles in 2024. According to the European Automobile Manufacturers' Association, Fiat's sales plummeted in the European Union, EFTA, and the UK region last year, when deliveries fell by 20.4% to 304,066 units. ACEA's numbers also include the cars sold by the Abarth performance brand. As you can imagine, the company's success last year came from elsewhere, namely Brazil.

With more than 521,000 cars sold in Brazil, the South American country accounted for around 43.42% of Fiat's global deliveries in 2024. Fiat is the undisputed leader in Brazil's automotive segment, acquiring an impressive market share of 20.9%. The Strada small pickup truck did the heavy lifting for the brand, with 144,000 units, or approximately 27.64% of all vehicles sold by Fiat in Brazil last year.

Fiat was also number one in its home market, Italy. It sold over 190,000 cars and acquired a 10.8% share in the country shaped like a high-heeled shoe. Even though the current-generation Panda has been around for 14 years, the cheap and cheerful diminutive car is still hugely popular in Italy, with over 102,000 units sold in 2024.

What do you think?

In Turkey, Fiat finished the year in the top spot with an 11.2% share, fueled by the success of the Egea/Tipo (+84,000 units) and the Fiorino van (+25,000 units). Another 64,000 cars were sold in Algeria, including 27,000 Doblo commercial vehicles, allowing Fiat to acquire a whopping 62% share.

Fiat has room for growth in the near future. The all-new Grande Panda will hit the European market this year and will be followed in 2026 by the new-ish 500 city car with a combustion engine part of a hybrid powertrain. The fully electric 500e hasn't been selling all that well, considering Stellantis had to pause production several times in 2024 due to poor demand. A long-wheelbase, seven-seat "Giga Panda" and a fastback-styled model are also planned for the second half of the decade.

Get the best news, reviews, columns, and more delivered straight to your inbox, daily. back Subscribe Terms of Use. For more info, read our Privacy Policy

Source: Stellantis

We want your opinion! What would you like to see on Motor1.com? Take our 3 minute survey. - The Motor1.com Team

Share this Story Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Flipboard

Reddit

WhatsApp

E-Mail

copy