Although Fiat's European lineup is aging, at least it's significantly more diverse than what we get here in the United States. Aside from the 500 and 500X, there's also the Tipo hatchback and wagon. In addition, there are hot Abarth models, the 600X crossover, and the cutesy Panda. The latter is now being joined by the new Grande Panda, a larger and mechanically different vehicle.

The Grande Panda is an addition to the family rather than a replacement for the current Panda, which will stick around until at least 2027, at which point it will have been 16 years old. As the name of the newcomer implies, it’s much grander than the old car. It’s 157 inches long, making it about 12 inches longer than the third-generation Panda launched all the way back in 2011.

It's still a diminutive car by American standards but considerably more substantial than before. The jump in size is not a real surprise since the boxy crossover is essentially Fiat's version of the new Citroën C3 sold in Europe. It looks a lot funkier than its French connection, sending concept car vibes even though this is a production model.

The cheerful Fiat Grande Panda embraces the pixel motif that might make you think of a Hyundai Ioniq 5. Those front LED daytime running lights have a chequered pattern. It's a recurring theme that you'll also notice inside the taillights. The Italian marque went to town with squares and 90-degree angles, which is refreshing to see in an automotive world dominated by swoopy designs and curvy lines.

Those 17-inch wheels with a diamond-cut design have a central "X" to compliment the light signature at the front and rear. Plastic cladding around the wheel arches makes the Grande Panda look more rugged, as do the chunky roof rails. Rather than using an old-fashioned badge at the back, an oversized Fiat script is debossed into the tailgate. The Panda lettering is hiding in plain sight on that black horizontal strip connecting the taillights.

The Grande Panda will be sold with hybrid and electric powertrains, presumably the same ones available for the Citroën C3. Expect a turbocharged 1.2-liter gasoline engine with three cylinders, a mild-hybrid setup, and a dual-clutch, six-speed automatic transmission. The ICE is good for 100 horsepower while the electric motor provides a temporary boost of 28 hp. However, that e-motor only delivers 12 hp during acceleration.

The fully electric Grande Panda might inherit the 113-hp motor from the e-C3, along with its 44-kWh lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery for a 199-mile range. Citroën also intends to sell a cheaper 124-mile e-C3 from 2025.

The Grande Panda won’t be a Euro-only affair as Fiat wants to sell the new model in the Middle East and Africa as well.