Bad News: A New Citroen 2CV Isn't Happening

Update: The initial report from Autocar suggested that Citroen was considering a new 2CV, but the French automaker has since denied those claims. Our colleagues at Motor1 Italy spoke to representatives from Citroen, who said a new 2CV isn't being considered. A small EV with the 2CV name would potentially cannibalize sales of the brand's current electric hatchback, the E-C3.

Cheap cars might have sold like hotcakes in the United States last year, but the number of affordable options continues to dwindle in America. Europe doesn’t have this problem, and it could soon have another new low-cost option from Citroen if the automaker revives the iconic 2CV in more than name only.

Autocar reports that the French automaker has started work on a new 2CV that will supposedly mimic the original’s quirky design. The 2CV was an economy car that Citroen began producing just after World War II and continued to build until 1990, becoming a vital part of the country’s post-war economic recovery, especially in rural areas.

Photo by: Citroën

The original car had many interesting features, like its long-travel self-leveling suspension, inboard brakes, and canvas roof. It debuted at the 1948 Paris Motor Show and became a popular car due to its simple engineering and design.

What do you think?

Not a lot is known about the new 2CV. If the project is just getting started, Citroen likely still has some important decisions to make about the car before it enters production, which might not happen for three or four more years. According to the publication, the new vehicle will likely ride on Stellantis’s Smart Car platform to keep costs down.

It’ll likely slot between the Ami and C3 in Citroen’s lineup and focus on efficiency. While the Smart Car platform can accommodate several powertrain types, Autocar believes the new 2CV will arrive as a battery-electric vehicle to compete against the Renault 5, another retro-inspired revival, and cheap Chinese alternatives flooding the continent.

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Source: Autocar

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