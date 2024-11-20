No, the Citroën SM Is Not Coming Back

In its 110-year history, Maserati has passed through various hands, from those of the founder to Stellantis, finding itself in the same deck as Citroën and DS. The proximity to France repeats (in part) a story already lived through, the one from 1968 to 1975, which saw the Double Chevron as the owner of the Modenese company. The results were not exciting, but there was merit in producing the Citroën SM, a front-wheel drive flagship with French styling and an Italian engine.

A flagship as charming as it was unlucky (just over 10,000 units were sold), yet capable of remaining in the hearts of enthusiasts. So much so that it was reborn as a concept badged as a DS to celebrate the French brand's 10th anniversary. It's a large sedan with sleek shapes designed by Thierry Metroz, head of design for the brand. During an interview with Top Gear magazine, he expressed his desire for a limited-production run, to the delight of a few collectors. This will not be the case.

Citroën SM DS SM Tribute

Intrigued about the prospects, Motor1 Italy contacted DS directly to ask about timing and the engine, especially since the report stated the car would have Maserati's V-6 Nettuno under its very long hood. Definitely an interesting detail that would further ennoble the French super sedan.

What do you think?

But no, DS is not thinking of producing the SM, not even in limited numbers. While it would be nice to see a handful of cars destined for the garages of a few enthusiasts, parent company Stellantis has other priorities. Even so, some styling details of the SM Tribute might be adopted by the next DS model.

The DS8 midsize fastback could inherit some visual cues from the SM Tribute with a streamlined shape taken in part from the Aero Sport Lounge, a concept presented in 2020. Based on the STLA Medium platform, the new DS 8 will be produced in Melfi, Italy, alongside the new Jeep Compass, the new DS 7, and, above all, the new Lancia Gamma, planned for 2026 with a similar coupe-like profile.

Gallery: 2024 DS SM Tribute concept

56 Source: DS Automobiles

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