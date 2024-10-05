Cheap cars are (mostly) dead. In the next two years, there may not be a single new car in the US that costs less than $20,000. But before they disappear forever, people are snapping up sub-$20,000 cars at a rate we haven’t seen in several years.
Automakers released their third-quarter sales figures this week, and it seems like people can’t get enough of cheap cars like the Kia Forte, Nissan Versa, and Mitsubishi Mirage. Forte sales are up 6.0% so far this year, Nissan Versa sales are up 64.2%, and the Mirage is up a whopping 114.3%.
Since it competes in a more mainstream segment (against the likes of the Honda Civic), Kia has sold an impressive 101,093 Forte models this year. Nissan comes in with a more modest 29,302 Versas sold in 2024, and Mitsubishi managed to move 20,024 Mirages even after announcing that the subcompact car was being discontinued.
|Model
|2024 Sales (Through Sept.)
|2023 Sales (Through Sept.)
|Kia Forte
|101,093 Units
|95,135 Units
|Mitsubishi Mirage
|20,024 Units
|9,344 Units
|Nissan Versa
|29,302 Units
|17,849 Units
What’s driving people back to small, cheap cars? Mitsubishi says that Mirage availability is improving sales while the Versa just got a facelift that could be helping its cause. The Forte has always been a relatively strong seller, but its improved sales are proof that people still want affordable four-doors.
And people should want these cars. The Nissan Versa is a pretty fantastic sedan for the price—as I learned firsthand—and the Forte and Mirage are both excellent value. The Mitsubishi Mirage costs $17,480 for 2024, the updated Nissan Versa starts at $18,330 for 2025, and the Kia Forte comes in at $21,145 after destination.
Don't be scared to go cheap.