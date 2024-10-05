Cheap cars are (mostly) dead. In the next two years, there may not be a single new car in the US that costs less than $20,000. But before they disappear forever, people are snapping up sub-$20,000 cars at a rate we haven’t seen in several years.

Automakers released their third-quarter sales figures this week, and it seems like people can’t get enough of cheap cars like the Kia Forte, Nissan Versa, and Mitsubishi Mirage. Forte sales are up 6.0% so far this year, Nissan Versa sales are up 64.2%, and the Mirage is up a whopping 114.3%.

Since it competes in a more mainstream segment (against the likes of the Honda Civic), Kia has sold an impressive 101,093 Forte models this year. Nissan comes in with a more modest 29,302 Versas sold in 2024, and Mitsubishi managed to move 20,024 Mirages even after announcing that the subcompact car was being discontinued.

Model 2024 Sales (Through Sept.) 2023 Sales (Through Sept.) Kia Forte 101,093 Units 95,135 Units Mitsubishi Mirage 20,024 Units 9,344 Units Nissan Versa 29,302 Units 17,849 Units

What’s driving people back to small, cheap cars? Mitsubishi says that Mirage availability is improving sales while the Versa just got a facelift that could be helping its cause. The Forte has always been a relatively strong seller, but its improved sales are proof that people still want affordable four-doors.

And people should want these cars. The Nissan Versa is a pretty fantastic sedan for the price—as I learned firsthand—and the Forte and Mirage are both excellent value. The Mitsubishi Mirage costs $17,480 for 2024, the updated Nissan Versa starts at $18,330 for 2025, and the Kia Forte comes in at $21,145 after destination.

Don't be scared to go cheap.

