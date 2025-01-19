Lego's New Corvette Comes With Moving Pistons and a Working Steering Wheel

Lego fanatics, your C8 Corvette Stingray has arrived. The brick-building company has released its first interpretation of the mid-engine American sports car, complete with a "running" drivetrain and a steerable front axle.

This kit is labeled as a Technic build, but with a price of $59.99, it's not one of the high-end, complex designs we've come to expect from the division. It consists of 732 pieces that, once assembled, loosely resemble the mid-engine sports car. The doors open to reveal a basic interior with two seats and a steering wheel.

Lift the engine cover and you'll find an approximation of the Stingray's 6.2-liter V-8 engine, albeit one that apparently doesn't have any heads on it. The intake cover at the top looks pretty cool, though. The frunk also opens, looking about as tiny inside as the one on the real car.

Photos by: Lego

The doors and covers aren't the only moving parts. The visible pistons move up and down, and the differential moves as the wheels roll. The weird black gear on the roof actually connects to the front wheels, allowing them to turn left and right. Sadly, Lego seems to have used a generic set of wheels instead of something more 'Vette specific. At least the tires are nice and wide.

What do you think?

As for the overall design, one might struggle to correctly identify it without the Corvette stickers. The front and rear sections look unfinished, and from the side, it's very tough to pick out the car's prominent air intakes. But alas, we're being too critical here. This is a kindler, gentler Technic kit aimed at younger audiences as "an introduction to engineering" as Lego describes on its website. We're cool with that.

The Technic Corvette Stingray is available now for preorder. It should reach shelves in March 2025.

Gallery: Lego Technic C8 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray 6 Source: Lego

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Source: Lego

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