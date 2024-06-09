The Lego Icons lineup grows next month with the addition of the Lamborghini Countach 5000 Quattrovalvole. The iconic supercar is more than your average toy, with 1,506 pieces in the box.

The little Lamborghini car measures 6.5 inches wide, 13 inches long, and 3.5 inches high and features a detailed cabin with working steering. The front trunk opens, and the rear hood exposes the detailed engine bay where the V-12 resides. The car even has functional scissor doors, just like the real thing.

Lamborghini made the wedge-shaped supercar from 1974 to 1990. In 1985, the Italian automaker introduced the 5000 Quattrovalvole, increasing the engine’s size to 5.2 liters and giving it four valves per cylinder.

The automaker resurrected the Countach in 2021 as a hybrid V-12 hypercar making 803 hp, with the car taking inspiration from the early Countach LP400. The automaker quickly sold out of the 112 units it had planned to build.

If you missed your opportunity to buy the new one, and if the old one is far too expensive, Lego Insiders can buy the kit designed for people 18 years and older beginning July 1. The rest of us will have to wait until July 4. It costs $179.99.