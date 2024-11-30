Lego Technic Ferrari F1 Car Is Huge, Expensive, and Awesome

We have good news and bad news for the car-crazy Lego fans out there. The company's latest Technic offering is a dreamy 1:8-scale Ferrari SF-24 Formula 1 car, built to resemble the real thing currently competing for the championship. Unfortunately, you won't be getting it for the holidays. An order placed today should ship out no sooner than March 1, 2025. Bummer.

The replica of Ferrari's latest F1 machine measures approximately two feet long, and consists of 1,361 various Lego pieces, some of which move, like the adjustable spoiler. It also has functional steering, and beneath the engine cover is a faithful recreation of the 1.6-liter high-revving V-6 found in the real car. The pistons spin, and there's even a two-speed gearbox in there.

Photos by: Lego

What do you think?

Like most Lego Technic kits, the build is rather complex. It's aimed at adults, and with a price tag of $229.99, it's not necessarily something you want to play with after building. Or hey, maybe you do. We won't judge anyone who wants to push this around the garage making Ferrari F1 sounds.

The SF-24 joins existing Mercedes and McLaren Lego Technic F1 kits already available. The McLaren debuted a couple of years ago and is a touch larger, stretching just over two feet in length. There are more bricks too—1,432 to be exact—and it has the same visible engine/transmission combo. The Mercedes-AMG W14 is even more complex, with 1,642 pieces used in its construction. Both cars cost slightly less than the Ferrari, but you're still looking at approximately $200 for each kit.

Gallery: Lego Technic Ferrari SF-24 F1 Car 6 Source: Lego

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