New Mercedes S-Class Coupes Previewed in Trademark Filings
One is an AMG, and the other is a Maybach with a split rear window.
The harsh reality of 2025 is that two-door cars don't sell well. Coupes and convertibles have always been a niche, and in an SUV world, we can't imagine any significant shifts in consumer preferences. Mercedes knows this, which is why the SLC, S-Class Coupe/Convertible, and AMG GT Convertible are all dead. It also merged the C-Class and E-Class Coupe/Convertible into the new CLE. But what if you want a big Benz with two doors? There is still hope.
Aside from the AMG GT Coupe and the CLE Coupe, there could be another S-Class Coupe. Two sets of trademark filings with the European Union Intellectual Property Office show a pair of two-door luxobarges, one portraying an AMG and the other a Maybach. Revealing images discovered by Car and Driver on EUIPO's site show the model with the double M logo featuring a split rear window. The design cue at the back reminds us of the strangely shaped Vision Mercedes-Maybach Ultimate Luxury concept.
But this is where the plot thickens. The trademarks filed on January 8, 2025, don't come straight from Mercedes-Benz. Instead, Swiss company Robu Aktiengesellschaft registered the two S-Class Coupe designs with EUIPO. Nearly four years ago, the same firm trademarked the design of what subsequently became the Bussink GT R SpeedLegend, a radical AMG GTR turned into a speedster by HWA.
While the idea of a big Benz coupe is enticing, building a business case seems complicated. However, such a car might make sense as part of the newly founded Mythos series of ultra-expensive, limited-run Mercedes models. The AMG PureSpeed leads the way as a roofless SL63 with an F1-inspired Halo and an undisclosed price tag, so it must be obscenely high.
Last year, Spanish magazine Motor.es published spy shots of a camouflaged Mercedes coupe with a split rear window. Perhaps the car in these trademark filings was hiding underneath the prototype's disguise. Whatever the case, an S-Class-derived coupe is seemingly planned, either by Mercedes or a third party.
Mercedes S-Class Coupe trademark
If the three-pointed star wants to delete the S-Class W223's rear doors, a Mythos-branded coupe will cost a fortune. The Maybach S680, with its mighty V-12 engine, is already $241,650 in the United States before options. The AMG S63 is more affordable, although, at $187,350, it's not exactly cheap either.
In a sea of crossovers and SUVs, we're all for another coupe, especially since Mercedes has decades of tradition of making desirable two-door cars. It would be a proper sendoff for the venerable V-12 since its days are numbered, given increasingly stringent emissions regulations and the brand’s EV push.
Sources: EUIPO via Car and Driver, Motor.es
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